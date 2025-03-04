 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim
Forensic experts work on a car which drove into a crowd, in Mannheim, Germany, March 3, 2025. REUTERS/Timm Reichert Image: Reuters/Timm Reichert
world

Car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim, killing two

0 Comments
By Alfio Marino and Rachel More
MANNHEIM, Germany

A car drove into a crowd in the western German city of Mannheim on Monday, killing at least two people and seriously injuring several others, overshadowing carnival celebrations in the region where police had been on alert for attacks.

Police detained the car's driver and later said he had acted alone, with no broader threat seen for the public. The suspect is a 40-year-old German man from the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate who did not appear to be politically motivated, they said.

People were seen lying on the ground at the scene and at least two were being resuscitated, a witness told Reuters.

It was unclear whether the driver acted deliberately or if there was any connection to Germany's carnival celebrations, which culminated on Rose Monday with a number of parades, although not in Mannheim, which held its main event on Sunday.

Police declined to comment on the suspect's identity, saying this was a focus of their investigation.

Security has been a key concern in Germany following a string of violent attacks in recent weeks, including deadly car rammings in Magdeburg in December and in Munich last month, as well as a stabbing in Mannheim in May 2024.

Police were on high alert for this year's carnival parades after social media accounts linked to the Islamic State militant group called for attacks on the events in Cologne and Nuremberg.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser cancelled her attendance at the parade in Cologne on Monday, Germany's biggest, due to the events in Mannheim, a spokesperson for the minister said.

Rose Monday, the culmination of the annual carnival season celebrated in Germany's mainly Catholic western and southern regions, features parades of floats that often include comical or satirical references to current affairs.

This year's carnival has included floats featuring U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, tech billionaire Elon Musk and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Dressed in traditional jester costumes and sporting colorful makeup, thousands of partygoers danced through the streets of Cologne, Dusseldorf and other cities in western and southern Germany ahead of the fasting season of Lent.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo