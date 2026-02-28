 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Cargo plane carrying money crashes near Bolivia's capital, killing at least 15, official says

0 Comments
LA PAZ, Bolivia

A cargo plane carrying money crashed Friday near Bolivia’s capital, damaging about a dozen vehicles on a highway, scattering bills on the ground and leaving at least 15 people dead, an official said.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar did not clarify if the dead were in the plane or in the cars on the highway near the airport in La Paz. He said there were people injured.

The aircraft struck vehicles in the city of El Alto, which is adjacent to La Paz, before coming to rest in a field, according to images circulating on social media. There were conflicting reports of whether the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed.

Debris from the aircraft, destroyed cars, and bodies littered the road. According to Tovar, at least 15 vehicles were involved. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames engulfing the aircraft.

The plane, a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Bolivian air force, was transporting new banknotes from the Central Bank to other cities and a large number of bills scattered on the ground at the crash site.

Images circulating on social media showed people rushing to collect the bills while police in riot gear tried to disperse them

Authorities temporarily suspended all flights to and from the terminal.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo