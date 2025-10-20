 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A cargo plane skids off the runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport
A cargo plane lies partially in the sea after veering off the runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Image: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
world

Cargo plane skids off runway in Hong Kong; two reported dead

0 Comments
HONG KONG

A cargo plane flying from Dubai skidded off the runway into the sea while landing at Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday, the city's airport operator said, with local media reporting the deaths of two people.

Photos taken after the accident showed a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft with AirACT livery partially submerged in water near the airport's sea wall with an escape slide deployed and the nose and tail sections separated.

The four crew members on board the plane were rescued, the Hong Kong airport said in a statement. Two people who were inside a ground vehicle near the runway that was suspected to have been struck by the aircraft have died, the South China Morning Post reported, citing police.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The northern runway at the world's busiest cargo airport is closed after the incident, Hong Kong International Airport said, adding the south and central runways would continue to operate.

The accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Hong Kong time on Monday

Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Monday that the aircraft had "deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea."

"Two ground staff were affected and fell into the sea, and their conditions are pending confirmation."

Emirates said in a statement that flight EK9788 sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on Monday and was a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft wet-leased from and operated by ACT Airlines.

"Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard," Emirates said.

ACT Airlines is a Turkish carrier that provides extra cargo capacity to major airlines. It did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the aircraft involved in the accident was 32 years old and had served as a passenger plane before being converted into a freighter.

Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department said it had reported the incident to the city's Air Accident Investigation Authority and it would support the investigation.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo

Kinugawa Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Period Underwear in Japan: A Savvy Guide With Brand Recommendations

Savvy Tokyo

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Undateable Male Professions in Japan: Bartenders, Hairdressers & More

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog