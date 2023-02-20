Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Carnival canceled in Brazilian cities amid heavy rains

0 Comments
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
SAO PAULO

Several mudslides caused by heavy rains killed a 7-year-old girl and a woman in north Sao Paulo state and more people are feared dead, Brazilian authorities said Saturday. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga cancelled their Carnival festivities.

The child died in the city of Ubatuba, 220 kilometers (136 miles) north of metropolitan Sao Paulo. The mayor of neighboring Sao Sebastiao, Felipe Augusto, said a 35-year-old woman also died after being hit by a tree. He added many people are still under the debris of their destroyed houses.

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” Augusto said. The mayor posted in his social media channels several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.

Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimeters in one day, one of the highest ever in Brazil in such a short period.

Bertioga alone had 687 millimeters during that period, the state government said.

TV footage showed houses flooded with only the roof visible. Residents are using small boats to carry items and people to higher positions. A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters.

The northern coast of Sao Paulo state is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel