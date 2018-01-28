Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.
"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts. Wynn has denied the allegations. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper reported.
Wynn was chosen by Trump to lead the RNC's fundraising effort, and he contributed more than $600,000 to GOP causes last year, according to the Federal Election Commission.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Trump had signed off on the decision for Wynn to resign. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to share private discussions.
Since 2013, Wynn has contributed nearly $2.4 million to GOP candidates and party organizations around the country, including 2017 special election winners as well as dozens of state Republican Party committees.
The allegations against Wynn have come during a wave of sexual misconduct claims against prominent media, entertainment and political figures that gained momentum last fall after the emergence of detailed allegations of rape and harassment involving movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
During the fall, RNC officials, including McDaniel, noted that Weinstein had been a top donor for Democrats, including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
In early October, McDaniel tweeted that if the Democratic National Committee "truly stands up for women like they say they do, then returning Weinstein's dirty money should be a no-brainer."
The RNC has not yet said whether it will return any money donated by Wynn.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CrazyJoe
RNC: Pay back the money from Wynn, just as you demanded the DNC do with Weinstein money.
toshiko
When Trump created a hotel in Las Vegas Blvd,, Wynn and other Casino owners opposed Gaming Control Board give license to Trump. The Trump Hotel. can't get license. It's concrete. interior and ugly. I think. Trump is glad Wynn is gone. Wynn will create high rise new casino where Frontier was before by spring. Also, Mr Sandval will create his new Casino plaza. These people waste money. on politics, but it is their money.
PTownsend
Another abuser outed! Thank you #MeToo !
Like Sheldon Adelson (another billionaire casino owner who contributed millions to Trump’s election campaign, and the man said to have paid those millions to get Trump to shift the US embassy in Israel), Wynn is also a Trump business partner.
When Japan gets casinos, what are the odds that one of them will be either Wynn’s or Adelson’s. Yet another conflict of interest. But then in Trump’s White House you’ve got to pay to play.
https://www.casino.org/news/wynn-land-deal-shows-deep-connections-wynn-trump-ruffin
toshiko
Probably RC will ask Sandval to succeed Wynn. When Mitt Rommny became presidential candidate, he. l gave Romney $100 million.
