 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime Image: AFP
world

Catch of the day: U.S. couple hook safe stuffed with $100,000

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Two modern day treasure hunters in the United States appeared to strike gold when they uncovered a safe stuffed with $100,000 in cash -- but there was a catch.

The banknotes were ruined.

Barbara Agostini and James Kane, both in their 40s, have been propelled to celebrity status beyond their magnet fishing community after making the discovery in a New York pond.

"It's surreal, I thought it was a joke until I saw it with my eyes," said Barbara Agostini.

Though not the pair's first time discovering a safe, it was their first one containing more than random odds and ends, although because the safe was not air-tight many of the notes were wet or mud smeared.

Fearing the money could be linked to crime, the couple went to the New York police, saying they "didn't want to have a problem on our hands."

But officers washed their hands of the cash.

"As a general matter, found property valued at $10 or more is required to be reported to, and deposited with, the police," a police spokesman told AFP. "In this instance, the value and authenticity of the alleged currency could not be determined due to the severely disintegrated condition of the property."

Agostini and Kane are now hoping they can cash in on their find and plan to take the haul to the Treasury in Washington to exchange their water-logged bills for clean currency.

U.S. rules allow for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the proceeds of crime.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good luck, some scamster will try to claim it as theirs, no doubt

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo