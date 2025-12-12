 Japan Today
Hong Kong International Airport launches its third runway
A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Image: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
world

Cathay passenger arrested after trying to open door mid-flight from Boston to Hong Kong

HONG KONG

Hong Kong police said on ‌Friday they had arrested a passenger who was on Cathay Pacific's CX811 ⁠flight from Boston to ‍Hong Kong, after the ‍carrier ‍said the individual tried to ⁠open an aircraft door mid-flight on ​December 10.

The airline said no passengers or crew were injured and the flight landed safely early on Thursday. ⁠The incident is now being handled by the city's police force. "Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police," Cathay said.

"The case has ​been handed over to the police for investigation. ⁠At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we ‍make."

Hong Kong police confirmed the ‌incident and ‌said a 20-year-old male ‍from mainland China was arrested ‌early on Thursday on ‍suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

