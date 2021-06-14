Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Austria Iran Nuclear
Political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi leaves the 'Grand Hotel Vienna' where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
world

Caution as G7 leaders vow to stop Iran building nuclear weapons.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and PHILIPP JENNE
VIENNA

Diplomats from outside the European Union cautioned Sunday that negotiations with Iran to salvage a landmark nuclear deal still need more time, as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations reaffirmed a commitment to stop the Islamic republic from building nuclear weapons.

Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations in Vienna a day after EU coordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities had narrowed further. But Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state media he thought a deal was unlikely to emerge in the coming week. A diplomat from Russia also said more time was needed to work out details.

The Vienna meetings are aimed at rebuilding a nuclear containment agreement between Iran and major world powers that the Trump administration withdrew the United States from in 2018.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders expressed support for the Vienna process after a three-day summit in southwest England that ended Sunday. The G7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We are committed to ensuring that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

“A restored and fully-implemented (nuclear deal) could also pave the way to further address regional and security concerns,” the statement said.

A resolution would see Iran return to commitments made in 2015, aimed at making the development of a nuclear weapon impossible, in exchange for lighter U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Iran had been “galloping forward” with its nuclear ambitions and violating the terms of the accord since the United States pulled out of the deal.

“I think puts some urgency in seeing if we can put the nuclear problem back in the box,” Blinken said.

Sunday’s bilateral meetings followed joint negotiations held Saturday involving senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain. The United States was not directly involved.

An Iranian pro-opposition group held a small protest outside the famed Vienna Opera House, near the downtown hotel where the talks are taking place. Organizers said local police in Austria's capital instructed them not to protest outside the hotel. The event ended peacefully.

Yep. Horrible miscalculation by Trump and Bolton.

BEWARE!! Israel will do anything possible to undermine the success of this agreement and so will the Zionist members of Congress. They do not represent the American majority.

