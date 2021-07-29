CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans

As he rallied conservatives on Wednesday, one of the Republican Party's most prominent rising stars mocked new government recommendations calling for more widespread use of masks to blunt a coronavirus surge.
“Did you not get the CDC’s memo?” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joked before an almost entirely unmasked audience of activists and lawmakers crammed into an indoor hotel ballroom in Salt Lake City. “I don’t see you guys complying.”
From Texas to South Dakota, Republican leaders responded with hostility and defiance to updated masking guidance from public health officials, who advise that even fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high rates of virus transmission. The backlash reopened the culture war over pandemic restrictions just as efforts to persuade unvaccinated Americans to get shots appeared to be making headway.
Egged on by former President Donald Trump, the response reflects deep resistance among many GOP voters to restrictions aimed at containing a virus they feel poses minimal personal threat. The party is also tapping into growing frustration and confusion over ever-shifting rules and guidance.
But the resistance has real implications for a country desperate to emerge from the pandemic. Beyond vaccinations, there are few tools other than mask-wearing and social distancing to contain the spread of the delta variant, which studies have shown to be far more contagious than the original strain.
Many Republican leaders, however, are blocking preventative measures, potentially making it harder to tame virus outbreaks in conservative communities.
At least 18 Republican-led states have moved to prohibit vaccine passports or to ban public entities from requiring proof of vaccination. And some have prohibited schools from requiring any student or teacher to wear a mask or be vaccinated.
In its announcement, the CDC cited troubling new — thus far unpublished — research that found that fully vaccinated people can spread the delta variant just like the unvaccinated, putting those who haven’t received the shots or who have compromised immune systems at heightened risk. The CDC also recommended that all teachers, staff and students wear masks inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
The backlash was swift.
“We won’t go back. We won’t mask our children,” declared Trump, who routinely cast doubt on the value of mask-wearing and rarely wore one in public while he was in office. “Why do Democrats distrust the science?”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called the new guidance “disappointing and concerning” and “inconsistent with the overwhelming evidence surrounding the efficacy of the vaccines and their proven results.”
He, like others, warned that the measure would undermine efforts to encourage vaccine holdouts to get their shots by casting further doubt on the efficacy of approved vaccines, which have been shown to dramatically decrease the risk of death or hospitalization, despite the occurrence of breakthrough cases.
Last week, White House officials reported that vaccination rates were on the rise in some states where COVID-19 cases were soaring, as more Republican leaders implored their constituents to lay lingering doubts aside and get the shots to protect themselves. That includes Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has pleaded with unvaccinated residents, saying they are the ones “letting us down.”
“This self-inflicted setback encourages skepticism and vaccine hesitancy at a time when the goal is to prevent serious illnesses and deaths from COVID-19 through vaccination,” Parson tweeted. “This decision only promotes fear & further division among our citizens.”
The announcement “will unfortunately only diminish confidence in the vaccine and create more challenges for public health officials 一 people who have worked tirelessly to increase vaccination rates,” echoed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who has banned mask and vaccine mandates in his state.
In his Wednesday speech, DeSantis took particular aim at the CDC’s call for kids to wear masks in the classroom.
“It’s not healthy for these students to be sitting there all day, 6-year-old kids in kindergarten covered in masks,” he said — though there is no evidence that wearing masks is harmful to children older than toddler age.
And in South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem called out the CDC for shifting its position on masking “AGAIN.” She said that those who are worried about the virus can get vaccinated, wear a mask or stay home, but that “Changing CDC guidelines don’t help ensure the public’s trust.”
On Capitol Hill, some Republicans were in revolt after the Capitol’s attending physician sent a memo informing members that masks would again have to be worn inside the House at all times.
The change set off a round robin of insults, with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “a moron” after McCarthy tweeted, “The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”
The mandate also prompted an angry confrontation, as Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., verbally assailed Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, who exited the House chamber and walked past her without a face covering.
Conservatives also forced a vote to adjourn the chamber in protest to the mandate, which was defeated along mostly party lines.
“We have a crisis at our border, and we’re playing footsie with mask mandates in the people’s House,” railed Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the motion’s sponsor. “The American people are fed up. They want to go back to life. They want to go back to business. They want to go back to school without their children being forced to wear masks.”
The nation is averaging nearly 62,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, and the vast majority of those hospitalized and dying haven’t been vaccinated. As of Sunday, 69% of American adults had received one vaccine dose, and 60% had been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Last year, early on in the pandemic, public health officials told Americans that masks offered little protection against the virus (and could even increase the risk of infection). The guidance was driven by a lack of knowledge about how the novel virus spread and a desire to save limited mask supplies for medical workers. But the CDC soon changed course and advised Americans to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they were within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of one another.
Then in April of this year, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines, saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks outdoors unless they were in big crowds of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further, saying fully vaccinated people could safely stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at schools, either.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, on Wednesday defended the changes, saying the CDC “did exactly what it was supposed to do.”
“The CDC has to adapt to the virus,” she said, “and unfortunately because not enough Americans have stepped up to get vaccinated, they had to provide new guidance to help save lives.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
plasticmonkey
The GOP is the party of "me first". These dumb people are dragging the pandemic on and on.
People have to wear masks because lots of Americans don't get vaccinated. And then those same anti-maskers complain that wearing a mask proves the vaccines don't work.
Bonkers!
Kaerimashita
Masks have been proven to work all over the world
Farmboy
Time will tell whether having hospitals fill up, mostly with sick
Republicans, will bring a change of attitude among survivors, but probably not.
wtfjapan
“Why do Democrats distrust the science?”
The nation is averaging nearly 62,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, and the vast majority of those hospitalized and dying haven’t been vaccinated. As of Sunday, 69% of American adults had received one vaccine dose, and 60% had been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
yet its red states with the highest infections rates and over 99% of people dying armt vaccinated.
Dems have much higher vaccination rates compare to republican's
Dems are continually saying get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Its republican's putting the politics over the science, and its their base that are doing the dying
zichi
Vaccinate to protect yourself. Wear a mask to protect others.
theFu
400,000 dead under Trump. Why does anyone listen to him? Seems like a death cult leader and the hard-core GOP governors are the cardinals in that death cult.
Had everyone gotten vaccinated at the same rate all of 2021, then we wouldn't have 610,000 US deaths. As they say, you can't fix stu-pid.
Not all republican's are in this death cult, but unfortunately, too many are because being "right" is more important than saving lives. The unfortunate part is those people are taking health care services away from others are aren't in their anti-vax belief group.
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/07/23/hillsong-church-stephen-harmon-dies-covid-19-unvaccinated/
SuperLib
Pretty much sums up everything.
2020hindsights
Wolfpack
Yes. That was the data said at the time.
Yes. The difference between droplet and aerosol transmission is the salient factor here.
No. He doesn't. Fauci never had a mask mandate. States did, and in many red states, they had been relaxed already. The CDC guidance was that vaccinated didn't need to wear masks. This was before delta was the prevalent strain.
Biden promised that America could get back to normal by Independence Day.
Biden was assuming people would do the sensible thing and get vaccinated. Unfortunately, people aren't rational.
Yes. 1. because non-vaccinated people weren't wearing masks and 2. the delta variant is a lot more transmissible and rising numbers of infections among the mostly unvaccinated.
plasticmonkey
DeSantis is not stupid. He knows the vaccines and masks save lives. But he says otherwise for his own political gain.
It takes a special kind of warped mind to let people die in order to get ahead.
stormcrow
As Fauci said, had social media existed in the 50s and 60s, the measles and polio would probably have never been eradicated.
jeancolmar
Will the ensuing pandemic come to be known as The Republican Disease?
longtimenosee
Republicans using masks as a political weapon.. they should be charged with manslaughter on a genocidal scale in an international court.
Wakarimasen
This is not a R vs D issue except on cable news. The response of governments and bureaucracies around the world to the virus has been poor and measures taken have been largely hamfisted and hysterical.
Blaming the man in the street is a pitiful way of deflecting attention from that
bass4funk
As are the Democrats. Individual rights be damned.
Coming from the so-called smart people that said we should wear a mask and coming from the smartest man of the free world who said, "let me repeat, if you have been vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask." And let's not forget the smartest Democrats that ran from their inevitable responsibilities on casting a vote in Texas were all caught NOT wearing masks as the House speaker was caught so often not wearing a mask. Interesting how these so-called smart people won't wear a mask when they think the cameras are not rolling that we dumb people can't see through their sheer political smart brilliance. ROFL
A lot of people are getting sick that had been vaccinated, the smartest virologist on the face of this planet said that they are ineffective, so now they are and then he said again, once vaccinated we don't need it? What the heck is going on with these smart elite people?
Not sure, we are for some reason NOT allowed to ask these so-called smart leaders any questions, we just need to shut up and get jabbed....uh-huh....
ClippetyClop
So you don't want to wear a mask, get vaccinated or seemingly do anything to help the situation. You never have. You just want to wish it all away.
So really, what do you want?
Honestly, you don't need to be 'smart elite people' to have basic common sense. Unless it's politically expedient not to have basic common sense, of course.
Addfwyn
How has this become a political issue and why are masks such a horrible thing for some people? At the absolute worst they are mildly uncomfortable when it's hot and humid out, but so is everything else. Unless I am in my apartment (which I always am unless at work or going to/from work), I have worn a mask constantly for the last year and a half, and it hasn't been a big deal.
It just seems to be making a massive issue out of a tiny ask and I really do not understand the wild opposition to it.
ulysses
The GOP is caught in the donald trap, if he doesn't like the mask they all have to agree to not liking the mask.
The sorry bunch that lead this party today have sold their souls just to stay in power, there is no depth that is low enough for them.
Meanwhile Americans continue to die and the GOP couldn't care less!!!
plasticmonkey
I think it's pretty simple. Trump cultists are driven by a hatred of liberals. Had liberals shunned masks, these people would be wearing them 24/7.
Jimizo
Apparently it’s on the same level of Stalin’s Russia or Mao’s China according to the more febrile types.
Throw in a conspiracy theory or two, a few selected podcasters, and Tucker Carlson and you’ve got a recipe for demented hysterics.
The right are primarily driven by fear.
zichi
The right is primarily driven by igorance.
bass4funk
Not because they’re liberals, but because they’re thick-headed and think that everyone needs to March in lockstep when they start demanding something and feel that their way is the only way.
I doubt that.
The left is ignorant to even make that assumption.