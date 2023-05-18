Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Xian
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shake hands during a signing ceremony, ahead of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, on Wedneday. Photo: Reuters/FLORENCE LO
world

Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship

14 Comments
By Andrew Hayley
XIAN, China

Central Asian heads of state converged in China's historic city of Xian on Thursday for one-on-ones with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seal pledges of "enduring" friendship, and paving the way for a summit expected to result in a regional pact with Beijing.

The bilateral talks will set the stage for a group meeting on Friday, the first in-person gathering of the six leaders, where Xi will deliver an "important" speech and an "important" political document will be signed, China's foreign ministry has said.

Across the Silk Road city of Xian, banners, billboards and even taxi signs were set up to promote the summit, with some in both Chinese and Russian.

A large contingent of foreign journalists was also present to cover the event, including reporters from Africa where China is similarly seeking to assert and expand its economic and political clout.

The president of energy-rich Turkmenistan, the most distant of the Central Asian states from China, was the last of the five leaders to arrive, landing in Xian in the early hours of the morning on Thursday.

The first to land was President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan - China's largest trading partner in Central Asia - with his face-to-face meeting with Xi on Wednesday ending with a deal to build "enduring friendship" and share "weal and woe".

"We have a common goal - to intensify bilateral relations," Tokayev told Xi.

"We are also united by the desire to strengthen regional and international security and cooperation."

The two sides agreed to take measures to ensure the safe and stable operation of the Kazakh section of the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline. They also agreed to deepen cooperation in oil and uranium.

Tokayev's deal with Xi will set the tone for the other bilateral meetings, where China will seek deeper cooperation with other Central Asia states in its quest to achieve greater food, energy and national security.

Two-way trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion. Kyrgyzstan followed with $15.5 billion, Turkmenistan with $11.2 billion, Uzbekistan with $9.8 billion and Tajikistan with $2 billion.

Xi's summit with the Central Asian leaders will conspicuously overlap with a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Japan starting Friday, where Beijing's use of "economic coercion" in its dealings abroad is expected to be on the agenda.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

More peaceful neighborly engagement, shared interests and values, no crazy destabilization by China = SMART, G-7 should the try the same for change!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

And the Chinese Ugihurs?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

If one were to ask these countries about US human rights, you'd hear many views on US drug addiction and overdose, violence, crime, discrimination, exploitation, high incarceration, poverty, mental illness, etc.

Key here is peaceful constructive engagement by China, that's what the World LIKES!!!!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Is there nothing these jokers don’t copy from the West? Is this the C6 summit Xi?

We have a common goal - to intensify bilateral relations," Tokayev told Xi.

Interesting choice of words. ‘Intensify’ a relationship. Bit creepy mate.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

These counties seek Stability in their Relations and that means not crossing red lines in terms of domestic disturbance and destabilization, so unlike US and G-7.

That's the magic, guardrails vs. chaos, China's playing the LONG game, while US and G-7 pursue dangerous transactional destabilization.

No wonder China's becoming so popular, as stable leadership hard to find these days!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Xi'an is a great location for the meeting as it was the Tang capital (then known as Chang'an (長安) when the Silk Road had the strongest influence on Chinese culture. For those who love history Xi'an is a most visit.

Putin can't be happy to be on the sidelines. Times change.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That's great for China, but these countries aren't particularly relevant.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China supplying Putin with weapons. Buying cheap gas and oil in return.

But Uighurs and Tibetans are not part of Xi's "enduring friendship" and Taiwan. We all know what happened in Hong Kong.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

These countries are extremely relevant from China's perspective as they are resource rich and provide expanding markets for Chinese products. Central Asia is also important as a transportation corridor to Turkey and Eastern Europe.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No wonder China's becoming so popular, as stable leadership hard to find these days!

We'll see how stable it is when they touch off ww3.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Kazakhstan’s three-way balancing act between competing powers is under pressure

https://merics.org/en/kazakhstans-three-way-balancing-act-between-competing-powers-under-pressure

Sooner or later the people of Kazakhstan will have to pay the piper, politically, economically.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And the Chinese Ugihurs?

The Uyghurs are just an obsession of the West that has failed. "Between 1996 and 2002, we, the United States, planned and financed, and helped execute every single uprising and terror-related scheme in Xinjiang. - Sibel Edmonds, FBI Whistleblower 2011.

Key here is peaceful constructive engagement 

Trade deals and loans to build infrastructure versus billions of weapons and ammunition to fund war. It's better to build bridges than to build bases.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Ah yes, the Capo de Regime is meeting with his flunkies. Kissing his ring and his, well you know, for a nice envelope of sweet cash. Was Xi the Pooh's lap dog Pooty there?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship

"Come into my house" said the spider to the fly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thankfully China's not conducting massive Proxy wars and endless wars; why MId-East Peace was brokered by China and Turkey THIS YEAR and 2+ Billion Muslims Globally Celebrate, clearly US and NATO have worn out their welcome with Muslims Globally.

World's rapidly moving towards China's Stability policy as expressed in NYT below, especially since China's not exporting Inflation with money printing Central Banks and destabilizing currencies around world - Just ask President Erdogan of Turkey!

Seems MANY here just seek to SUPRESS and Destroy Democracy, China's Loving iI!

The vision Mr. Xi has laid out is one that wrests power from Washington in favor of multilateralism and so-called noninterference, a word that China uses to argue that nations should not meddle in each other’s internal affairs, by criticizing human rights abuses, for example.

> The Saudi-Iran agreement reflects this vision. China’s engagement in the region has for years been rooted in delivering mutual economic benefits and shunning Western ideals of liberalism.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Xi these Leaders laugh at CHAOS of Broken US Democracy, they offer stability and non-interference to their partners, not proxy war 'employment' & dangerous global disruption.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

