Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns from lunch during his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
world

Changing tactics: Cosby defense aggressively attacks accuser

0 Comments
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NORRISTOWN, Pa.

As Bill Cosby stands trial a second time over allegations he sexually molested a woman in 2004, his new, high-powered Hollywood lawyer took a far more aggressive tone toward the accuser in his opening statement Tuesday.

Armed with a couple key rulings that could help the defense, Tom Mesereau told jurors that Andrea Constand is a "con artist" who framed his client because she was after "money, money and lots more money." Mesereau made the point repeatedly as he sought to cast Constand as the villain, and Cosby her victim.

Cosby's lawyer for his first trial , by contrast, tried to undermine Constand's credibility by focusing on what he said were her shifting accounts to police.

In his opening statement last June, Brian McMonagle said Constand hadn't told the truth — but only hinted at her alleged motivation.

Constand has repeatedly insisted that Cosby incapacitated her with drugs and then assaulted her. She's one of about 60 women who have come forward with allegations against Cosby.

Prosecutor Kevin Steele said in his opening statement Monday that Constand received a nearly $3.4 million settlement from Cosby in a 2006 civil settlement.

Here's a look at some of the differences between the two defense lawyers in their respective opening statements.

ON ACCUSER ANDREA CONSTAND

Brian McMonagle: A 2005 investigation revealed Constand was "untruthful time and time and time again in her statements to law enforcement." She and Cosby had a romantic relationship. Constand initially told police she and Cosby did not speak after their 2004 encounter, but phone records show the two talked dozens of times.

Tom Mesereau: "She had a history of financial problems until she hit the jackpot with Bill Cosby." She told a Temple University colleague that she could make up allegations against a celebrity and file a civil suit. "Why do you keep going back and back and back and back? Because there's something that you want. I wonder what It is. She's now a multi-millionaire because she pulled it off."

ON BILL COSBY

Brian McMonagle: Jurors might see a "brilliant comedian" or a "flawed husband whose infidelity has made him vulnerable" to the charges. "What I'll hope you see is ... just a citizen presumed innocent." The jury's decision is "about all of a man's tomorrows."

Tom Mesereau: "It's brutal for him. He's 80 years old and legally blind." Cosby confided in Constand "that he had never recovered from his son's murder in 1997. ... He was lonely and she kept coming to see him."

ON THE PROSECUTION'S CASE

Brian McMonagle: "In 2005, they put an end to this nonsense" when prosecutors at the time concluded there wasn't enough evidence to charge Cosby. Now prosecutors are glossing over myriad inconsistencies in Constand's story to pursue a criminal case.

Tom Mesereau: Jurors should ignore the five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to have testify because their claims are irrelevant to the case. "It's called prosecution by distraction. When you don't have a case, you've got to fill the time with something else."

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Rubinkam reported from northeast Pennsylvania.

For more coverage visit apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo