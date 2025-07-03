 Japan Today
Chicago Shooting
Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located on Chicago Avenue in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
world

Shooting in Chicago wounds multiple people

2 Comments
CHICAGO

Multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Chicago, police said.

No additional details on the shooting were immediately available, including the number of people shot and the exact location.

Officer Julio Garcia, with the Chicago Police Department, said police would release additional updates as they became available.

Chris King, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, said the emergency department was evaluating several people injured in the shooting. He could not provide the number of people sent to the hospital or their conditions.

Was during an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz apparently. Saw videos of the aftermath. Definitely casualties as well as critically injured.

These rap album release parties are really dangerous and should be banned.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yes, some extra info:

At least three people were killed and 16 others wounded in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Chicago late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police confirmed multiple people were shot in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. A city official said 19 people were shot, three of them fatally in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting apparently happened as people were leaving the Artis Lounge nightclub following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

