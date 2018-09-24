Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Children's remains found in Mexican mass grave

By AMY GUTHRIE
MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities have found remains of children in a mass grave in the Gulf state of Veracruz.

Photos released Friday by the Interior Ministry show clothing from victims, including multiple children's items: infant pants, bright pink sandals for a toddler and small T-shirts with images of Tinkerbell and Pokemon.

A person close to the investigation confirmed that children were in the grave where 174 human skulls have been found in recent weeks. Each item of clothing posted on a government website was either found near a body or cut free from remains. The person wasn't authorized to speak officially.

Digging continues at the site and the picture catalog will be updated as additional garments are found. It's one of the biggest burial pits to turn up to date in Mexico.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

