Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Train crash in Recklinghausen
Police officers secure the area near the scene of a train crash in Recklinghausen, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen Photo: Reuters/THILO SCHMUELGEN
world

Children hit by train in Germany, one killed, authorities say

0 Comments
BERLIN

A child was killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after they were hit by a train along a railway line in the western German town of Recklinghausen, local authorities said.

Bild newspaper said the victims were dragged by a freight train for several hundred meters (yards).

"It's horrible. Children and trains and at such a young age, it's just horrible what happened here and one can only hope the parents will have the strength to overcome this great misfortune," Herbert Reul, the interior minister in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told journalists at the scene.

"Why, how come, these are all questions that no one can yet answer and wouldn't solve anything," Reul said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog