Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Chile
A healthcare worker checks on people under observation after receiving a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a makeshift vaccination site in the Jose Toribio Medina public school, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
world

Chile records highest daily COVID-19 numbers

0 Comments
SANTIAGO, Chile

Chile has reported its highest daily count of new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic despite widespread restrictions and widely praised progress on vaccinations.

The government on Saturday reported 7.084 new cases in the South American nation of some 18 million people, topping a previous record in June. It said COVID-19 has become the country's leading cause of mortality, causing 26% of deaths so far this year.

Chile so far has given at least one vaccine shot to more than 29% of the population and both doses to 15% — far more than in other nations in the region. But Health Minister Enrique Paris said people should remain cautious since population-level immunity isn't likely until about 80% are vaccinated, probably by about the end of June.

Officials said hospital bed usage has reached 94%, with rising numbers among those 60 and below as older Chileans have been inoculated. The medical association said the system has been strained by depression or exhaustion affecting as many as 30% of medical personnel.

The government has imposed supposedly tight restrictions on three-quarters of the country's municipalities and said Saturday it is tightening limits on people entering from abroad, especially from Brazil.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo