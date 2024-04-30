 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
A China Coast Guard ship is seen from a Philippine fishing boat at the disputed Scarborough Shoal
FILE PHOTO: A China Coast Guard ship is seen from a Philippine fishing boat at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo Image: Reuters/Erik de Castro
world

China's coast guard expels Philippine vessels from Scarborough Shoal

BEIJING

China's coast guard said on Tuesday it "expelled" a Philippine coast guard ship and another vessel from waters adjacent to the Scarborough Shoal, Chinese state media reported.

The coast guard did not provide additional information in a statement, but the incident was the latest to occur between the two countries at the disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

Beijing and Manila have repeatedly clashed in recent months at the submerged reef, which Philippines says is in its exclusive economic zone but which China also claims as its own.

Both have also traded accusations over aggressive manoeuvres there and the Philippines recently summoned a Chinese diplomat over the actions.

China and Philippines previously said they would seek better communications and management around skirmishes in the vast South China Sea, but tensions have increased recently, especially after Philippines forged stronger diplomatic and military ties with the United States.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

