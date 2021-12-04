China's Communist Party bashes U.S. democracy before Biden summit

China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.
Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are “doomed to fail.”
Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels.
“Such democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters,” he said at a news conference to release a government report on what the Communist Party calls its form of democracy, which is firmly under party control.
Biden, who has made a competition between democracies and autocracies a central theme of his presidency, has invited about 110 governments to a two-day virtual “Summit for Democracy” starting Thursday. Neither China nor Russia have been invited.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
LotusKobe
What is the Western democratic model? There are well over 50 countries in the so-called West.
Cricky
They are fearful someone probably a child will point at Poo san and say…the Emperor has no cloths.
Then the child will disappear for months before appearing (confused) on a video being pocked by a stick describing how beautiful the Emperor’s clock looked, before slumping out of shot never heard of again,
I think the world gets it. Try protesting in China ani Vacation people.
Reckless
Like two butt cheeks.
WA4TKG
Who Infected the world and denied it ?
tokyo-star
they are REALLY embarrassing themselves now...
why dont they hold their own "Democracy with Chinese characteristics" summit and invite whoever they want...?
Peter14
Talking about China or someone else?
Nobody is being "forced" to be democratic.
He should also have mentioned covid exposed serious flaws in China's initial response before anyone else's.
While one party rule will see those who oppose or suggest a different form of government disappear for good.