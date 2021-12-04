Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China US Democracy
Xu Lin, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of China's Communist Party holds a copy of a government-produced report titled "Democracy that Works" during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
world

China's Communist Party bashes U.S. democracy before Biden summit

6 Comments
By KEN MORITSUGU
BEIJING

China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.

Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are “doomed to fail.”

Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels.

“Such democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters,” he said at a news conference to release a government report on what the Communist Party calls its form of democracy, which is firmly under party control.

Biden, who has made a competition between democracies and autocracies a central theme of his presidency, has invited about 110 governments to a two-day virtual “Summit for Democracy” starting Thursday. Neither China nor Russia have been invited.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

What is the Western democratic model? There are well over 50 countries in the so-called West.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They are fearful someone probably a child will point at Poo san and say…the Emperor has no cloths.

Then the child will disappear for months before appearing (confused) on a video being pocked by a stick describing how beautiful the Emperor’s clock looked, before slumping out of shot never heard of again,

I think the world gets it. Try protesting in China ani Vacation people.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Neither China nor Russia have been invited.

Like two butt cheeks.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Who Infected the world and denied it ?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

they are REALLY embarrassing themselves now...

why dont they hold their own "Democracy with Chinese characteristics" summit and invite whoever they want...?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others

Talking about China or someone else?

and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are “doomed to fail.”

Nobody is being "forced" to be democratic.

Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system.

He should also have mentioned covid exposed serious flaws in China's initial response before anyone else's.

democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters

While one party rule will see those who oppose or suggest a different form of government disappear for good.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog