China's foreign minister slams Trump tariffs

China's foreign minister tore into the new steel and aluminium tariffs announced by US President Trump, calling them "groundless" in remarks to state media Saturday.
"The American action to put sanctions on other countries' reasonable steel and aluminium exports in the name of harming national security is groundless," minister Wang Yi said.
Wang Yi made the comments in an interview with China Business Journal on the sidelines of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a top advisory body opening its annual national session in Beijing over the weekend.
"It's not only China that believes this to be unreasonable, many European countries and Canada have all said they cannot accept this."
Trump announced Thursday his decision to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, inciting a worldwide uproar and stoking fears of a global trade war.
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday the EU was drawing up retaliatory measures including tariffs on imports of American goods like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon and blue jeans, if the Trump administration moves forward with its plan.
China has previously warned it was ready with counter-measures should the Trump administration deploy tariffs, but the country has yet to make any specific moves after the latest trade volley.
Steel and aluminium each account for less than one percent of China's total exports to the United States.© 2018 AFP
7 Comments
Login to comment
CrazyJoe
Swedish appliance manufacturer Electrolux halts $250 million project in Springfield, Tennessee, in response to Trump's tariff announcement. So it begins.
https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2018/03/02/electrolux-tennessee-springfield-plant-trump-tariff-aluminum-steel/391059002/
In the last couple of days, we've started trade wars with Canada, Mexico and Germany. Meanwhile, Trump still hasn't acted on the sanctions he's supposed to impose against Russia.
I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
dcog9065
Starting a trade war is always a bad idea, not least because the instigator always starts in a position of weakness as they start first.
All affected countries will retaliate, but they have the freedom to choose which industries to retaliate in, whereas America has already decided with steel and aluminium.
Unsurprisingly, the other countries will target the industries that would cause the most economic damage to America
yakyak
Everybody is speaking like a politician. Those days are over. Any situation in the world with the word "war" in it always conjures up situations for debate. So now there will be a debate, all countries in the world will threaten to retaliate, They will get it out of their system how the United States under the leadership of President Trump will destroy the world economy, then they will finally make new trade deals. Politicians must act like this to save face.
RealCDN
wang yi wrong.
bass4funk
True.
onedragon
I guess we are going to see a lot more Dodge chargers in Germany.................heheheh
8T
And a little less Volkswagens in the U.S................hehehe