 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the National Convention Center in Vientiane
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Minister Meeting in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at National Convention Center, in Vientiane, Laos, July 27, 2024. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa Image: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa
world

China's foreign minister warns Philippines over U.S. missile deployment

1 Comment
BEIJING

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned the Philippines over the U.S. intermediate-range missile deployment, saying such a move could fuel regional tensions and spark an arms race.

The United States deployed its Typhon missile system to the Philippines as part of joint military drills earlier this year. It was not fired during the exercises, a Philippine military official later said, without giving details on how long it would stay in the country.

China-Philippines relations are now at a crossroads and dialogue and consultation are the right way, Wang told the Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo during a meeting in Vientiane on Friday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Wang said relations between the countries were are facing challenges because the Philippines has "repeatedly violated the consensus of both sides and its own commitments".

"If the Philippines introduces the U.S. intermediate-range missile system, it will create tension and confrontation in the region and trigger an arms race, which is completely not in line with the interests and wishes of the Filipino people," Wang said.

China and the Philippines are locked in a confrontation in the disputed South China Sea and their encounters have grown more tense as Beijing presses its claims to shoals in waters that Manila says are well within its exclusive economic zone.

Wang said China has recently reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippines on the transportation and replenishment of humanitarian supplies to Ren'ai Jiao in order to maintain the stability of the maritime situation.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned the Philippines over the U.S. intermediate-range missile deployment

What are you gonna do, little Wang?

Go pound sand, Muppet, no one gives a damn about you!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People old enough will remember the "threat " USSR missiles on Cuba posed to the USA.

And mod, if you have a policy of not using denigrating names for heads of state why is "Fighto's " post allowed.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog