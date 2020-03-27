China's imported coronavirus cases rise as foreigners banned and flights cut

China reported more than 50 imported cases of the coronavirus on Friday, hours after announcing a ban on foreigners entering the country.
In recent weeks China's tally of infections has dwindled dramatically, with only a handful of domestic patients each day. But just as the country appears to bring the outbreak under control, nations around the globe have been battling to control soaring numbers of infections in new hotspots.
There were another 55 new infections in China Friday, the National Health Commission said, with one local infection and 54 imported cases from overseas.
Beijing has been racing to control the number of infections being brought into the country -- mostly Chinese nationals returning home from overseas, including large numbers of students abroad.
On Thursday Beijing announced dramatic measures to curb arrivals into the country, including reducing the number of international flights, limiting the capacity on board to 75 percent, and imposing a ban on foreigners entering China.
Non-nationals living in China with valid visas and resident permits will be blocked from returning to the country after midnight on Friday night, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said it was a "temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation."
Diplomats and the crew of international airlines and vessels will still be permitted to enter. Flights in and out of China will also be capped at just one route a week to each country, including for international airlines.
The tally of cases brought into China from abroad climbed to 595 on Friday, health officials said.
A series of strict measures had already been put in place to try and stem the wave of infections coming in.
All Beijing-bound international flights have been diverted to other urban centers, where passengers will first be screened for the virus.
Many Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai have also imposed a compulsory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals from abroad.
There were nearly 1,100 return international passenger flights scheduled to come to China this week.
There were another five deaths on Friday, according to the National Health Commission -- all in the province of Hubei where the virus first emerged late last year.
In total 81,340 people have been infected in China, and the outbreak has claimed 3,292 lives.© 2020 AFP
12 Comments
Login to comment
Zaphod
..... says the Chinese Communist Party, whose information has been so reliable, and whose priority has been from the start to shift blame somewhere else. Instead of saying they do not have the thing under control yet.
kurisupisu
As the cases rise in Japan, then this too,will be the inevitable response here.
Cricky
Well,....believing what China says not working out well for the occupants of this planet. Nor what the Japanese regiem says too. The disconnect between their Idea of reality and fact for those decision makers is getting more and more exposed as absolutely Alice in wonderland worthy. Might have done this last year rather than this year. Might have helped?
KnowBetter
The cat got out of the bag in December 2019 and won't be caught anytime soon but you can bet its owners will blame everyone for their cat running wild and causing all sorts of mayhem.
Just wait, the CCP will now blame their hidden numbers since the 25th of February about to be 'merged in' as the second wave on foriegners coming into/back to China. China can do no wrong as it 'helps' the world out with their virus.
beentofivecontinents
China needs to be isolated by the rest of the world until they get rid of the CCP.
WilliB
kurisupisu;
I have been collecting failed predictions from the readers section here for a while. Can add yours too?
WilliB
beentofivecontinents:
Spot on. Best meme I have seen in while!
TigersTokyoDome
Why is any country still accepting Chinese tourists??
That's interesting. Blocked from the country that created this global pandemic in the first place.
Bjorn Tomention
Just simply disengage china from the rest of the world now , do not accept anyone or anything coming out of china and send it nothing. Close it down, Isolate it, do not let it back into the world community again. It cannot be trusted.
iraira
Created? On purpose? Gene sequencing shows that recombination event between a pangolin corona virus and a bat corona virus may have begat COVID-19. The COVID-19 S protein which binds to the ACE2 receptor is essentially the same as that in the pangolin corona virus while the rest of the COVD-19 genome is more homologous to that of the bat corona virus.
https://www.sciencealert.com/genome-analysis-of-the-coronavirus-suggests-two-viruses-may-have-combined
TigersTokyoDome
iraira, 'created' as in hid the medical truth and turned a blind eye to those rotting markets.
I know the scientific cause of this virus, but it was humans who allowed that virus to fester. Then the government censored the Doctors who tried to warn us.
KnowBetter
Read this to see how China is trying to play victim in all this while helping us all. Published today March 27, 2020.
https://openthemagazine.com/cover-story/can-we-forgive-china/
Spread the truth before China spreads its lies!!!