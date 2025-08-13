 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China's military says it 'drove away' U.S. destroyer near Scarborough Shoal

1 Comment
BEIJING

China's military said on Wednesday it monitored and "drove away" a U.S. destroyer that sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the busy waterway of the South China Sea, while the U.S. Navy said its action was in line with international law.

The first known U.S. military operation in at least six years within the shoal's waters came a day after the Philippines accused Chinese vessels of "dangerous maneuvers and unlawful interference" during a supply mission around the atoll.

In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said the USS Higgins had entered the waters "without approval of the Chinese government" on Wednesday.

"The U.S. move seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, severely undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea," it added, vowing to keep a "high alert at all times".

The U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet said the Higgins had "asserted navigational rights and freedoms" near the Scarborough Shoal "consistent with international law".

The operation reflected the U.S. commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and lawful uses of the sea, it told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"The United States is defending its right to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Higgins did here. Nothing China says otherwise will deter us."

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, despite overlapping claims by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The U.S. regularly carries out "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are curbs on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants.

The Scarborough Shoal has been a major source of tension in the strategic South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

The actions of Chinese vessels in the shoal this week also resulted in a collision of two of them, Manila said, the first such known in the area.

China's coast guard said it had taken "necessary measures" to expel Philippine vessels from the waters.

In 2016, an international arbitral tribunal ruled there was no basis in international law for Beijing's claims, based on its historic maps. China does not recognize that decision, however.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

ROFL...they sure don't want to talk about their bumbling ships banging together in the South China Sea...

That Chinese destroyer completely sheared off the front bow of the Chinese Coast Guard Patrol Boat the other day...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzZrcqf826E

Maybe that's the reason they only sent one ship to shadow the US one....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food

10 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Keino Matsubara Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Megijima

GaijinPot Travel

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Beaches in Japan You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo