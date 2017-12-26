Shanghai to limit population to 25 mil by 2035

China's financial hub of Shanghai will limit its population to 25 million people by 2035 as part of a quest to manage "big city disease", the cabinet has said.
The State Council said on its website late on Monday the goal to control the size of the city was part of Shanghai's masterplan for 2017-2035, which the government body had approved.
"By 2035, the resident population in Shanghai will be controlled at around 25 million and the total amount of land made available for construction will not exceed 3,200 square kilometres," it said.
State media has defined "big city disease" as arising when a megacity becomes plagued with environmental pollution, traffic congestion and a shortage of public services, including education and medical care.
Many of China's biggest cities also face surging house prices, stirring fears of a property bubble.
Shanghai, which sits on China's eastern coast, had a permanent population of 24.15 million at the end of 2015, the official Xinhua news agency said last year.
The city has also said it would intensify efforts to protect the environment and historic site as part of its masterplan.
Laguna
25 million is still pretty friggin' large - equal to the population of many countries. But they'll try to limit the size by denying residency permits, which will inevitably result in illegal residents encamped here or there.
Schopenhauer
I am curious about the future of Chinese society - hybrid of communism and capitalism - utilizing merits of both systems. So far, I think, it has been very successful. Their decisions and actions are quick and political measures are implemented efficiently and forcefully. Stability of the society is strongly maintained by the authority of the communist party. Individual rights are limited while national interests and goodness of the entirety are given priorities. Though there is not much freedom for individuals, if the communist party continue to play wisely, the country will continue to grow.
Peter K
To Schopenhaur:
Name at least one merit of communism.
inkochi
Interesting that they want the 25-mill limit from 2035, but in 2015 population sat at 24.15 mill.
Kanto has 35 mill give or take, including prefectures around Tokyo都. The 23 区 - 'wards' or something - have a little over 10 mill or something, but there are lots of other 市, too. So, I wonder just what 'Shanghai' includes.
Tokyo/Kanto, sitting on an earthquake disaster hotbed not withstanding, is an example of how it is possible to have a functioning environmentally adequate megacity.
But that is not the point. Rather, people in China are looking mid-and long-term about quality of life not to mention geographic options for mega populations.
If Japan is on the cutting edge of what to do with an aging population, China has been on the cutting edge of dealing with over-population. The one-child policy has not worked sociologically (lots of 'little princes' in favour over 'little princesses' leading to lots of blokes who are just going to be unattached). Maybe bourgeois affluence and pleasantly urban materialism will work instead, like it seems to be working here regarding keeping population growth down.
pacint
Myself can't name a merit but currently many countries have 25-33% of their population living in metroplexes.
Problem is that those metroplexes need farming/manufacturing/etc facilities to support them as none in the metroplex wants to work in those fields.
So restrictions are needed, IMHO.
Won't be smooth though.
lostrune2
What if people don't agree with the decision or action, what's the recourse for the citizens?
Government is not always right in decision or action