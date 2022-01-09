Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak China
FILE - Visitors to a shopping mall cast shadows as they walk through a health check point in Beijing, China, on Dec. 14, 2021. Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, after a cluster of a dozen of children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including a few with the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
world

China's Tianjin testing all 14 mil residents after Omicron found

1 Comment
BEIJING

Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the Omicron variant.

Those infected include 15 students from 8 to 13 years old, a staff member at an after-school center and four parents. The citywide testing is to be completed over two days.

China has stepped up its zero tolerance COVID-19 strategy in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which open Feb 4 in Beijing. The Chinese capital is 115 kilometers northwest of Tianjin and connected by a high-speed rail link that takes less than one hour.

Millions of people are being confined to their homes in Xian and Yuzhou, two other cities that are farther away but have larger outbreaks. The city of Zhengzhou, a provincial capital 70 kilometers north of Yuzhou, is also conducting mass testing and closing schools starting Monday.

The first two cases confirmed in Tianjin were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman working at the after-school center. Both were infected by the omicron variant. In subsequent testing of close contacts, 18 others tested positive and 767 tested negative as of Saturday night.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Amazing.

Take note, Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog