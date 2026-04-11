 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Image: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
world

China's top diplomat meets North Korea's Kim, calls for closer coordination

0 Comments
BEIJING

China and North Korea should further enhance communication and ‌coordination in major international and regional affairs, China's foreign minister said in a meeting with ‌North Korean leader Kim Jong ⁠Un on Friday, a ⁠Chinese official ⁠statement showed.

Minister Wang Yi is on ‌a two-day visit to Pyongyang from Thursday ⁠that aims ⁠to advance ties between the two countries after the COVID-19 pandemic froze exchanges and as North Korea's Kim ⁠shored up relations with Moscow.

"In ⁠the face of a turbulent ‌and complex international situation, China and North Korea should further strengthen communication and coordination on major international and ‌regional affairs," Wang told Kim, according to a statement from China's foreign ministry.

The Chinese diplomat also said China was willing to strengthen exchanges and interactions to promote practical cooperation with ​North Korea.

Wang held a meeting with his North Korean counterpart on ‌Thursday and pledged to "continue consolidating the positive momentum in the development" of bilateral ties with Pyongyang.

Wang's ‌trip comes as U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump is expected ⁠to visit China next ​month. Trump has previously shown ⁠interest in ‌resuming talks with North Korea's ​Kim.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog