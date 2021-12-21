Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Xian -- a historic northwestern city of around 13 million people known for its Terracotta Army -- recorded 42 new cases on Tuesday Photo: AFP/File
China's Xian city tests millions as COVID cases rise

BEIJING

The Chinese city of Xian began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season.

China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-COVID strategy.

But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south.

Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.

Xian -- a historic northwestern city of around 13 million people -- recorded 42 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number detected since December 9 to 91, according to figures from the provincial health commission.

The city has also shut schools and large indoor recreation venues while encouraging residents to avoid going out and congregating in large groups, according to local government notices.

The museum housing the world-famous Terracotta Army -- the 2,000-year-old mausoleum of China's first emperor -- said in an online statement that it had closed from Sunday "according to the needs of epidemic prevention work", without giving a reopening date.

COVID-19 is not the only scourge to hit Xian in recent weeks, with the city also logging several cases of potentially deadly hemorrhagic fever since the beginning of winter.

Local authorities have urged calm about the rodent-borne disease, saying it is common across northern China and easily preventable through vaccination.

Agreed that nothing is perfect.

BUT

If lockdowns, masks, physical spacing, etc. “do not work”, as some of our resident experts on JT allege, why is China finding them a necessary tool and continuing to have success with them? Could it be that we actually need to ride this virus hard for a while longer?

All epidemics do come to an end one day, after all.

They already have anti-virus for their citizens.

nandakandamandaToday  03:54 pm JST

Agreed that nothing is perfect.

BUT

If lockdowns, masks, physical spacing, etc. “do not work”, as some of our resident experts on JT allege, why is China finding them a necessary tool and continuing to have success with them? Could it be that we actually need to ride this virus hard for a while longer? 

That position would have to assume the Chinese government is telling the truth about what's going on there. Which is a longshot.

But it is still possible, if large numbers of Chinese have some latent immunity carried over from the SARS-CoV-1 virus.

