Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese leader Xi Jinping met one-on-one with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani following a two-day regional security summit in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao that also included Russia and former Soviet republics Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

China's Xi backs nuclear deal in talks with Iran leader

2 Comments
By WANG Zhao
BEIJING

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for the Iran nuclear deal to be "earnestly" implemented as he met the country's president following the U.S. withdrawal from the pact, state media said Monday.

Xi met one-on-one with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday following a two-day regional security summit in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao that also included Russia and former Soviet republics.

President Donald Trump announced last month the U.S. was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions that would hit international businesses working in the Islamic republic.

The other parties to the deal -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have vowed to stay in the accord but their companies risk huge penalties if they keep doing business in Iran.

In his meeting with Rouhani, Xi described the deal as "an important outcome of multilateralism", according to the official Xinhua news service.

Xi said the deal is "conducive to safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East and the international non-proliferation regime, and should continue to be implemented earnestly," according to Xinhua.

Rouhani said Iran expects the international community, including China, "to play a positive role in properly dealing with relevant issues", the agency reported.

During the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the assembled leaders, including Rouhani, that the U.S. withdrawal could "destabilise the situation" but Moscow still supports the "unconditional implementation" of the deal.

Rouhani also had a bilateral meeting with Putin in Qingdao on Saturday and said more talks were needed between their two countries following Washington's "illegal" withdrawal, according to the Kremlin.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

be interesting what Trump has to say about China now, you know since they gave Ivanka her trademarks and Trump his 500million loan for the Indonesia resort.....Making China great again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Don't care for Xi but he's correct here.

It seems the SCO summit is where the real news and deals are being made.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Unfortunate Tinder Dates And A Happy Ending in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Lifestyle

Exclusive Vegetarian Night With Savvy Tokyo X Crayonhouse: You’re Invited!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Uchiki Pan Bakery

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Hosen-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Lots Of Thoughts On A Foster Care Fruit-Picking Kids Day

Savvy Tokyo