China's Xi meets with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in show of support against Western democracies

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday in a sign of mutual support and shared opposition to Western democracies amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We would like to express our highest appreciation and admiration for the successes that you have achieved over the years and, above all, over the last decade under your leadership," Lavrov told Xi, according to Russian media.
"We are sincerely pleased with these successes, since these are the successes of friends, although not everyone in the world shares this attitude and are trying in every possible way to restrain the development of China — in fact just like the development of Russia,” Lavrov said.
Russia's growing economic and diplomatic isolation has made it increasingly reliant on China, its former rival for leadership of the Communist bloc during the Cold War. In past decades, the two have closely aligned their foreign policies, held joint military exercises and sought to rally non-aligned states in groupings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Lavrov held a news conference earlier Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at which they reaffirmed solidarity in international affairs.
Lavrov said Russia and China oppose any international events that do not take Russia’s position into account.
He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “so-called peace formula” was “completely detached from any realities.”
Zelensky has called for the withdrawal of Russian forces and the return of all occupied Ukrainian territory, but is heavily reliant on support from the U.S., where the Republican Party majority in the House of Representatives has been holding up a new military aid package.
China and Russia are each others most important diplomatic partners, both holding permanent seats on the United Nations security council and working together to block initiatives by the U.S. and its allies to spread democratic values and human rights from Venezuela to Syria.
While China has not provided direct military support for Russia, it has backed it diplomatically in blaming the West for provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch the war and refrained from calling it an invasion in deference to the Kremlin. China has also said it isn't providing Russia with arms or military assistance, although it has maintained robust economic connections with Moscow, alongside India and other countries. amid sanctions from Washington and its allies.
At their joint news conference Wang repeated China's calls for a ceasefire and “an end to the war soon.”
"China supports the convening at an appropriate time of an international meeting that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, in which all parties can participate equally and discuss all peace solutions fairly,” Wang said.
China's peace proposal has found little traction, in part due to the country's continuing support for Russia and lack of vision for what a future resolution would look like, particularly the fate of occupied Ukrainian territories and their residents.
Wang also said Xi and Putin would continue to maintain close exchanges this year amid expectations of visits to each other's capitals.
“China and Russia have gone through ups and downs, and both sides have drawn lessons from historical experience and found a correct path to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations," Wang said. “Today’s good relations between China and Russia are hard-won and deserve to be cherished and carefully maintained by both sides.”
Lavrov arrived in China on Monday, while Wang and other leading Chinese figures have recently visited Russia and maintained China’s line of largely backing Russia's views on the cause of the conflict.
China has at times taken an equally combative tone against the U.S. and its allies. China and Russia have held joint military drills, and are seen as seeking to supplant democracies with dictatorships in areas where they wield influence. China is involved in its own territorial disputes, particularly over the self-governing island of Taiwan and in the South China and East China Seas.
Just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin visited Beijing for the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics and the sides signed a pact pledging a “no limits” relationship that has China supporting Russia’s line, even while formally urging peace talks.
In a phone call last week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joseph Biden pressed China over its defense relationship with Russia, which is seeking to rebuild its industrial base as it continues its invasion of Ukraine. And he called on Beijing to wield its influence over North Korea to rein in the isolated and erratic nuclear power.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If there were press in China, they would ask Wang what he believes the next step for Ukraine is. And then ask if he will go and tell Zelenskyy that to his face.
stormcrow
Two land grabbing aggressors agree that democracy is a threat to their views on invading peaceful neighbors.
JJE
The press did ask him that if you watched the coverage of it. He indicated the "Zelensky peace formula" is unrealistic and said Moscow needs to be present at any actual peace negotiations and have its concerns actioned upon. Pretty sensible stuff really.
John
Working against their voters having a say in who rules them.
Great job….
Strangerland
There are no negotiations. Ukraine put forth the offer. Russia can either accept it, or watch their society collapse as this disaster of a 72-hour "special operation" undermines the very fabric of Russian trust in their systems.
How many Russian people are willing to send their children, husbands, fathers, and brothers to die for Putin's ego? Not as many as Putin would like you to think...
Haaa Nemui
Gonna be a few years yet before Russians bow to you Wang. Don’t worry though… it’ll happen.
deanzaZZR
Wonderful biased twisting of the headlines. China promotes a negotiated settlement in Ukraine. China also values the relationship with Russia with which it shares a 4,000 km border and benefits from needed energy imports. Lavrov might have wanted more but he didn't get it.
JJE
The headline is not twisted. They both hailed multipolarity in standing up to western hegemony.
China upgraded their relationship with Russia to an "all-encompassing strategic partnership". Important to keep in mind Janet Yellen was just in Beijing before this, squawking at them to stop trade with Moscow - it didn't work because this means they blew her off.
Strangerland
Dictators dictating to dictators.
deanzaZZR
What, China blew Yellen off? The lady who traveled across the sea with many demands? The Chinese side treated her generously and with a bit of amusement. It was a bit painful to watch Yellen, an accomplished economist, do a rope-a-dope in interviews trying to defend USA protectionist policies and also threatening more economic sanctions.
I hope she enjoyed the mushroom soup at least.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, the famous "negotiated settlement". And will Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence be respected in this settlement or not? People are watching for some supposed consistency.
TaiwanIsNotChina
And how is Ukraine supposed to act on Moscow's security concerns while maintaining its territorial integrity and independence? Pretty nonsense stuff really.
JJE
China knows that Ukraine will have to accept new territorial realities (1). As for independence, they also well know they are not independent (2) - rather a satellite. So, point 2 means point 1 is really a natural follow through.
To elaborate, normally China doesn't like countries that meddle with others. However, point 2 trumps that. Indeed, they view the western meddling as the precursor to the whole situation (3).
And despite 3, Ukraine had a chance to act at the Istanbul negotiations, and well before that with the Minsk Agreements (4). Beijing understands this too. That's precisely why a future deal will be far less palatable to Kyiv.
Beijing understands the full situation and doesn't do the narrative.
JJE
China remembers the example of Serbia (the Chinese embassy was viciously bombed), and in the 'negotiated settlement', territorial integrity was not even a consideration.
Tough cookies but we need some consistency.
TaiwanIsNotChina
China should know that was an accident and fully compensated for. They don't get any other freebees out of it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Then they can have to the guts to 1) say it out loud and 2) say it to Zelenskyy's face but the Chinese are too cowardly to do it.
A popular lie but easily disproven: Russian troops were still within spitting distance of Kyiv and Kharkiv when this supposed generous peace deal was alleged to have been on offer. Ukraine would have been a fool to take it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Russia has no culture other than militarism so we can be comfortable in the knowledge that new territorial realities are what is best for Russia.
Ramsey's Kitchen
Offer which is based on delusion and designed to be unacceptable. Unsurprising though as we all know that Zelensky western neocons backers do not want peace negotiations but instead prefer to prolong the conflict foe as long as possible to maximize the military industrial complex profits whilst trying to inflict a "long term strategic defeat on Russia ". But you knew that already.
Russia can either accept it, or watch their society collapse....
Apparently Russia was supposed to collapse under the mighty sanctions a couple of years ago but instead their economy is growing strongly accordingto latest data " Russian GDP growth accelerates to 7.7% in Feb, reaches 6% in Jan-Feb". Do you think Russia will collapse in more or less than 72 hours?