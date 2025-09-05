 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese President Xi Jinping and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un shake hands in Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 4, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS Image: Reuters/CHINA DAILY
world

China's Xi seeks closer coordination with North Korea in meeting with Kim

0 Comments
By Liz Lee
BEIJING

China's President Xi Jinping called on Thursday for closer coordination with North Korea in global and regional affairs, state media reported, as the leaders of the two nuclear-armed neighbors held their first meeting in six years.

Xi met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a day after Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a military parade in Beijing. Both were seen walking and talking with Xi during the massive event which China used as a portrayal of force.

It was the first time the three leaders have appeared together, and marked the reclusive North Korean leader's first attendance at a major multilateral event.

Kim, in video clips released by CCTV, congratulated Xi on the "successful and grand" parade which "strongly demonstrated today's great international status of China".

"China's celebration is our celebration," he said.

Xi called the two countries "good neighbors, good friends and good comrades that share a common destiny," CCTV said.

"China and North Korea should strengthen strategic coordination in international and regional affairs to safeguard their common interests," Xi was quoted as saying.

"China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication with North Korea ... enhance mutual understanding and friendship, step up interactions at all levels, and carry out practical cooperation across fields."

On the Korean Peninsula issue, Xi said that China was ready to continue strengthening coordination with North Korea to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Kim arrived in Beijing on his signature green armoured train on Tuesday, along with his teenage daughter who made her first public outing on foreign soil.

Video footage posted by CCTV earlier on Thursday showed Kim leaving the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing, where his meeting with Xi took place.

Those accompanying him included his sister Kim Yo Jong, a ruling Workers' Party official who has been a fixture in leader Kim's inner circle and often speaks for him on external affairs.

His train was seen leaving the Chinese capital late Thursday night after the talks, according to Reuters witnesses.

China, a formal treaty ally of North Korea, is overwhelmingly the isolated nation's largest trading partner. The two countries share a history going back to Beijing's support of Pyongyang during the 1950-1953 Korean War that resulted in the formation of North and South Korea.

But as Kim deepened ties with Putin in recent years, especially on military cooperation, Beijing has kept a distance and reacted guardedly.

On Wednesday, Kim vowed "full support" for Russia's army as a "fraternal duty" in a meeting with Putin.

During his meeting with Kim, Xi said that China's position in developing ties with North Korea would not change "no matter how the international situation evolves."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food

The Best Brunch Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Approves OTC Morning-After Pill: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog