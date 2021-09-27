China's Xi warns of 'grim' situation with Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that relations between Beijing and Taipei were "grim" on Sunday, urging the island's main opposition party to help seek "unification of the country."
China views self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to retake it one day, by force if necessary.
Xi has become the most bellicose leader since Mao Zedong, describing the seizure of the island as "inevitable."
In a congratulatory letter to Eric Chu -- the newly elected leader of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party -- Xi said the Chinese Communist Party and the KMT should collaborate under a "shared political basis."
"In the past our two parties insisted on '1992 consensus' and opposing 'Taiwan independence' ... to promote peaceful developments in cross- strait relations," Xi said in the letter released by the KMT.
"At present the situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and grim," he said, urging the parties to jointly seek peace and "the unification of the country."
Ties between Taiwan and China improved markedly under former president Ma Ying-jeou of the KMT between 2008 and 2016, culminating with a landmark meeting between Xi and him in Singapore in 2015.
The KMT has side-stepped frictions with China by accepting the so-called 1992 consensus -- a tacit agreement that there is only "one China" without specifying whether Beijing or Taipei is its rightful representative.
In response, Chu said in a letter to Xi that the two sides should "seek common ground and respect their differences" to promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Beijing has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who views the island as a sovereign nation and not part of "one China."
Last year, Chinese military jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan's defense zone, with some analysts warning that tensions between the two sides were at their highest since the mid-1990s.
On Thursday, China flew 24 warplanes including two nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan's air defense zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, after voicing its opposition to Taipei joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal.© 2021 AFP
Skeptical
[T]he situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and grim . . .
There are a couple of additional layers to this.
We know already: Taiwan's main opposition party, The Kuomintang or KMT, on Saturday 25 September elected Mr. Eric Chu as Chairman for a likely four year term, defeating the incumbent KMT chair Mr. Johnny Chiang. Dr Chang Ya-chung, who was elected as the interim party leader after its chair stepped down following the KMT's loss in the 2020 presidential election, came in second.
The KMT is very pro reunification with the mainland, and is largely favorable to the CCP's policies regarding Taiwan.
Chu reiterated that he will abide by the "1992 consensus," an understanding in principle reached between Taiwan's then KMT government and the CCP in 1992, saying that there is only one China; but that both sides are free to interpret whatever that means.
Since losing the 2016 presidential election to the current ruling Democratic Progressive Party (or DPP, a pro sovereignity party in Taiwan), the KMT have suffered electorial losses across the island. .
The letter: Xi wrote to Chu on Sunday, congratulating him on his victory, saying that the CCP and the KMT should collaborate under a "shared political basis," and seek "national reunification and seeking national revitalization."
Chu reportedly replied to Xi, saying that he hoped for common ground and increased mutual trust, geniality, and cooperation. He then said that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait were "all the children of the Yellow Emperor" - in other words, all Chinese. Chu then blamed the current pro-independence government under President Tsai Ing-wen for tensions with Beijing after pursuing its unreasonable "desinicization" and "anti-China policies."
The Mainland Affairs Council, MAC, a cabinet-level council, lost no time in denounging "Pro-Beijing pandering" and "catering" by the KMT, and allowing their party to become a target for China’s “united front” tactics. The DPP targets KMT candidates in elections for supporting an unmerited and outdated cross-strait policy, that polls show is widely unpopular particularly among younger Taiwanese
The DPP also quickly critized the KMT, for being way too overjoyed that Xi sent a congratulatory message to Chu. Party members pointed to Chu's earlier statement - that "a congratulatory message from Xi would be like “a gift from the sky”" - to actually have been a bad thing for the future of Taiwan. One DPP rep went to the snark side, telling a reporter that an absence of congratulations from the CCP to the KMT would have signaled that there were "some obvious problems" inside the KMT.
Next: Local elections are scheduled in 2022, referendum elections (if any) in 2023, and the presidential and legislative main event is in 2024.