 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Congress
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)
world

China’s Xi calls for political loyalty in the military as anti-corruption purge widens

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday said political loyalty in the military must be ensured and called for resolutely pushing forward the fight against corruption as a military purge widened.

“There must be no one in the military who harbors disloyalty to the (ruling Communist) Party,” Xi said in remarks published by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi was speaking at a plenary meeting of the delegation of China’s People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force as China holds its annual “two sessions” meetings of its top legislature and its top political advisory body.

An anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi shows no sign of letting up after more than a decade. The military has been targeted in recent years, including the removal of its top general last month, as Xi seeks to reform and modernize the armed forces.

Analysts say the campaign is also a way for Xi, who is in his 14th year in power, to remove potential rivals and ensure absolute loyalty among his subordinates.

The National People’s Congress last week dismissed nine military officers, including two under the Central Military Commission, the military’s highest body, as well as others from the army, the navy, the air force and the rocket force. Three generals were this week removed from China's top political advisory body.

“There must be no hiding place for corrupt individuals,” Xi was cited by Xinhua as saying on Saturday. “The fight against corruption must be resolutely pushed forward.”

Chinese leaders this week also pledged a 7% defense budget growth for this year to about 1.9 trillion yuan ($270 billion), slightly lower than the about 7.2% annual increase over the last three years.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo