 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beijing and Washington last month agreed to slash staggeringly high tariffs on each other for 90 days Image: AFP
world

China 'firmly rejects' U.S. claim that it violated tariff deal

1 Comment
By Matthew WALSH
BEIJING

China said Monday it "firmly rejects" U.S. claims that it had violated a sweeping tariffs deal, as tensions between the two economic superpowers showed signs of ratcheting back up.

Beijing and Washington last month agreed to slash staggeringly high tariffs on each other for 90 days after talks between top officials in Geneva.

But top Washington officials last week accused China of violating the deal, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying Beijing was "slow-rolling" the agreement in comments to "Fox News Sunday".

China hit back Monday, saying Washington "has made bogus charges and unreasonably accused China of violating the consensus, which is seriously contrary to the facts".

"China firmly rejects these unreasonable accusations," its commerce ministry said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that China had "totally violated" the deal, without providing details.

Beijing's commerce ministry said it "has been firm in safeguarding its rights and interests, and sincere in implementing the consensus".

It fired back that Washington "has successively introduced a number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China" since the Geneva talks.

The ministry cited export controls on artificial intelligence chips, curbs on the sale of chip design software and the revocation of Chinese student visas in the United States.

"We urge the U.S. to meet China halfway, immediately correct its wrongful actions, and jointly uphold the consensus from the Geneva trade talks," the ministry said.

If not, "China will continue to resolutely take strong measures to uphold its legitimate rights and interests," it added.

U.S. officials have said they are frustrated by what they see as Chinese foot-dragging on approving export licenses for rare earths and other elements needed to make cars and chips.

But Washington's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looked to ease the pressure on Sunday, saying the two sides could arrange a call between their respective heads of state to resolve their differences.

"I'm confident... this will be ironed out" in a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bessent said on CBS's "Face the Nation".

He added, however, that China was "withholding some of the products that they agreed to release", including rare earths.

On when a Trump-Xi call could take place, Bessent said: "I believe we will see something very soon."

China has been less forthcoming, and the commerce ministry's statement on Monday did not mention any planned conversations between the two leaders.

The Geneva deal was "an important consensus reached by the two sides on the principle of mutual respect and equality, and its results were hard-won", the ministry said.

It warned Washington against "going its own way and continuing to harm China's interests".

Global stocks finished mixed on Friday after Trump made his social media post accusing Beijing.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Markets correctly very worried about rising US China tensions, as Trump's trade agenda is really about pursuing US and US aligned partners' strategic decoupling from China.

Long overdue, but far riskier now given China's massive global influence built up since they were foolishly allowed into World Trade Organization with no conditions

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog