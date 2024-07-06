 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, in the South China Sea, March 9, 2023/File Photo Image: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez
China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says

By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA

(Reuters) - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday that China's largest coastguard vessel has anchored in Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, and is meant to intimidate its smaller Asian neighbour.

The China coastguard's 165-meter 'monster ship' entered Manila's 200-nautical mile EEZ on July 2, spokesperson for the PCG Jay Tarriela told a news forum.

The PCG warned the Chinese vessel it was in the Philippine's EEZ and asked about their intentions, he said.

"It's an intimidation on the part of the China Coast Guard," Tarriela said. "We're not going to pull out and we're not going to be intimidated."

China's embassy in Manila and the Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's coast guard has no publicly available contact information.

The Chinese ship, which has also deployed a small boat, was anchored 800 yards away from the PCG's vessel, Tarriela said.

In May, the PCG deployed a ship to the Sabina shoal to deter small-scale reclamation by China, which denied the claim. China has carried out extensive land reclamation on some islands in the South China Sea, building air force and other military facilities, causing concern in Washington and around the region.

China claims most of the South China Sea, a key conduit for $3 trillion of annual ship-borne trade, as its own territory. Beijing rejects the 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration which said its expansive maritime claims had no legal basis.

Following a high-level dialogue, the Philippines and China agreed on Tuesday for the need to "restore trust" and "rebuild confidence" to better manage maritime disputes.

The Philippines has turned down offers from the United States, its treaty ally, to assist operations in the South China Sea, despite a flare-up with China over routing resupply missions to Filipino troops on a contested shoal.

Eventually, the only thing that’s going to stop china is military force.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So much for that grand bargain that was struck.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

A monster ship from a monstrous dictatorship. How nice.

China yet again disproving its own "peaceful rise" and "win-win cooperation" myths.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Clearly Bong Bong overestimated PH's military escalatory ladder. Maybe Biden was sleeping when Bong Bong gave him a call.

Maybe Bong Bong is worried about his families stolen assets in USA banks. That's something to consider for sure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

