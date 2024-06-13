 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets NZ PM Luxon in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Governor General Cindy Kiro welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang with a traditional Maori welcome and honour guard, during Li Qiang's visit to New Zealand, on the grounds of the official residence of the Governor-General, in Wellington, New Zealand June 13, 2024. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer Image: Reuters/Staff
world

China and New Zealand deepen trade ties, discuss rights issues during Premier Li visit

0 Comments
By Lucy Craymer and Stella Qiu
WELLINGTON

New Zealand and China on Thursday signed agreements on trade and climate change, with human rights also on the agenda, during a trip by Premier Li Qiang, the highest level Chinese visit to New Zealand in seven years.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is seeking to balance rights and security concerns with the lucrative trade opportunities offered by Beijing, the country's largest export partner.

"The Premier and I discussed our significant economic relationship, which benefits people in both countries with two-way trade in goods worth nearly NZ$38 billion ($23.43 billion)," Luxon said.

Li was greeted on the lawns of Government House in the capital Wellington by both Luxon and the governor-general and participated in a traditional Indigenous Maori welcome before heading inside for meetings.

"We agreed that it is important to expand cooperation on trade and investment," Li said following the meeting. "China is ready to be part of New Zealand's endeavor to double the value of exports in the next decade."

China will extend visa-free travel to New Zealanders, while New Zealand will support Chinese language teaching and cultural exchanges though its Confucius Institutes in the country, Li added.

Previously a more moderate voice on China, New Zealand's relationship with China has changed since the last time a Chinese premier visited in 2017.

New Zealand has toughened its stance this year, calling out Beijing for hacking the country's parliament and noting the growing threat China poses to security in the Pacific.

"I raised with Premier Li a number of issues that are important to New Zealanders and which speak to our core values, including human rights and foreign interference," Luxon said in a statement.

"New Zealand will continue to engage predictably and consistently with China, including on issues where we disagree,” Luxon said.

Luxon said other issues discussed included the disputed South China Sea, where China has become increasingly assertive, China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc and the AUKUS security alliance.

New Zealand, however, has largely avoided trade disputes with Beijing that have until recently impacted neighbouring Australia, where Li heads next in a trip aimed at boosting China's standing in the region.

Chinese-New Zealanders gathered at a central city hotel to greet the premier, holding banners supporting China’s relationship with New Zealand and waving Chinese flags and beating drums. Others held banners protesting China's treatment of its citizens.

“I’m just very excited to be here,” said Ling Wang, who had travelled two hours from city Palmerston North to greet the premier, having made the same trip in 2017 when Premier Li Keqiang visited.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

On the topic of China and its dealings with NZ, some may like to have a look at this.

https://interactives.stuff.co.nz/circuit/china-the-long-game/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo