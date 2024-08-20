China and Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks next to Vietnam's President To Lam as they pass by the honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 19 August 2024. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS

By Liz Lee

China and Vietnam signed 14 documents spanning cross-border railways to crocodile exports on Monday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnam's new leader To Lam in Beijing.

Lam's visit to Beijing, his first overseas trip since he was appointed party chief early this month, signals a desire to strengthen ties as trade and investment grow and despite occasional clashes over boundaries in the South China Sea.

"China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, and supports Vietnam in adhering to the Party leadership, taking the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and deepening the cause of reforms and socialist modernization," Xi said, underscoring establishing good working relations and a personal friendship with Lam.

Lam described the bilateral ties as a "top priority in Vietnam's external policy" and called his trip to China "the affirmation of the Party and the Vietnamese government to value the relation with China".

Lam during the meeting asked China for soft loans and technology to develop his country's transport infrastructure and agreed with Xi Jinping to boost defense and security ties, according to a statement on Vietnamese government's website.

The two also agreed to enhance railways and highway connectivity between the two communist-ruled neighbors and Xi pledged to import more Vietnamese farm produce, the statement said.

China and Vietnam signed documents on planning and feasibility studies for standardized railway routes after preliminary deals were signed in December during Xi's state visit to Hanoi.

In December, both countries said they would work on cross-border railway connectivity, naming three projects that included one connecting through mountainous Lao Cai in the Vietnam's northwest to the port city Haiphong and a potential one linking China's Shenzhen to Haiphong.

Vietnamese officials had said rail links would be high on the agenda when the top leaders meet.

Upgrading the Vietnamese side of the railways could boost trade and investment, as a growing number of Chinese manufacturers move some export-oriented operations to Vietnam amid trade tensions between China and the United States.

Other documents signed covered cooperation between central banks, media, health and the quarantine and inspection of coconuts, crocodiles and durians.

After the signing, Xi and Lam continued talks on important issues of common concern over tea in a "cordial and friendly atmosphere", Chinese official media Xinhua said.

The two countries will issue a joint declaration on further strengthening their strategic partnership, Xinhua said.

Lam arrived in China's southern province Guangzhou on Sunday for a three-day visit that would include meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese top officials.

While in Guangzhou, he visited some Chinese locations where former President Ho Chi Minh conducted revolutionary activities.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.