China approves plan to raise retirement age from January 2025

People riding bicycles and motorbikes wait in traffic, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/ File Photo

By Farah Master

China's top legislative body has approved a proposal to raise the country's retirement age, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday, accelerating an overhaul of decades-old laws to tackle the economic pressure of a shrinking workforce.

China's retirement ages are currently amongst the lowest globally.

Reform is urgent with life expectancy in China having risen to 78 years as of 2021 from about 44 years in 1960 and projected to exceed 80 years by 2050. At the same time, the working population needed to support the elderly is shrinking.

The retirement age will be raised for men to 63 years old from 60, while for women in white collar work it would be raised to 58 years from 55. For women in blue collar work it will be adjusted to 55 from 50.

The changes are set to come into force on Jan 1, 2025.

Having people work for longer would ease pressure on pension budgets with many Chinese provinces already reeling from large deficits. But delaying pension payouts and requiring older workers to stay at their jobs longer may not be welcomed by all of them.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to social media after Xinhua reported that China's top lawmakers discussed the topic on Sept 10, with many expressing concern there would be more job seekers chasing too few openings.

By raising the retirement age, the government can increase the labour force participation rate, helping to mitigate the adverse effects of population aging, said Xiujian Peng, senior research fellow at the Centre of Policy Studies at Victoria University in Australia.

"The government must take action. If the population continues to decline, the shrinking of the labour force will accelerate, further negatively impacting economic growth."

Xing Zhaopeng, ANZ's senior China strategist said the move would likely have "no impact on the short-term economy. In the long run, it will help to avoid premature labor shortages and maintain stable productivity growth."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.