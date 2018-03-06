Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Feb. 16, 2018, file photo released by Japan's Ministry of Defense, shows what it says is North Korean-flagged tanker Yu Jong 2, bottom, and Min Ning De You 078 lying alongside in the East China Sea performing a ship-to-ship transfer. China's government said Tuesday, March 6, 2018, it asked for a temporary hold on a U.S. request for United Nations sanctions against ships accused of violating trade restrictions on North Korea while it studies what entities are involved. (Ministry of Defense via AP, File)
world

China asks for hold on U.N. ban of North Korea traders

2 Comments
BEIJING

China's government said Tuesday it asked for a hold on a U.S. request for United Nations sanctions against ships accused of helping North Korea evade sanctions imposed over its weapons programs while it looks into who would be affected.

Beijing needs time to investigate because the request to ban violators from global ports and blacklist trading companies covers a "large number of ships and entities," said a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.

Washington requested the sanctions following reports foreign traders are helping North Korea violate limits on oil imports and other trade imposed in an effort to pressure leader Kim Jong Un to stop nuclear and missile development.

China was long North Korea's diplomatic protector and accounts for most of its trade but has supported the latest sanctions out of frustration with Pyongyang's weapons development. Beijing has argued against measures that might destabilize Kim's government.

"It takes some time for us to look into the matter together with other agencies," said Geng at a regular news briefing.

"We put a hold on the relevant proposal for a technical reason," he said. "We will make our decision in light of the Security Council resolutions' requirements and on the basis of the fact."

U.S. and Japanese authorities say they have photographer traders transferring oil at sea to North Korean vessels in violation of the sanctions.

South Korean authorities have seized two vessels suspected of moving oil to the North. Taiwanese authorities are investigating a businessman suspected of arranging oil sales. Australian authorities have arrested a man accused of trying to broker sales of goods including components for ballistic missiles to North Korea.

Last week, the Maldives government denied a report by Japan's foreign ministry that a Maldivian-flagged ship transferred goods to a North Korean-flagged tanker at sea.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good to hear the noose is tightening on NK, may be why they have requested talks now.

Once again, the only nation not helping out with sanctions enforcement is China, in fact requesting more time like NK might. I assume they will be punished through trade now for this

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Well done to China for pushing back against these illegal sanctions against North Korea. It looks like world opinion is turning against America and Japan in regards to North Korea as people realize that it is just a normal country with no hostile intentions. In fact it is Japan and America that need to be punished for these inhumane sanctions

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog