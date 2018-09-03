Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China-Australia ties have been strained recently over Beijing's alleged interference in domestic politics Photo: AFP/File
world

China blocks Australian national broadcaster's website

0 Comments
By FREDERIC J. BROWN
SYDNEY

China has blocked access to the website of Australia's national broadcaster for breaching Beijing's internet rules and regulations, ABC said on Monday.

It comes a year after the Australian Broadcasting Corporation began running a Chinese-language service.

ABC said access to its website and apps was blocked on August 22 and it has since been trying to find out why.

After repeated requests for clarification, an official from China's Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission dictated a statement to the broadcaster.

"We welcome internet enterprises from all over the world to provide good information to the netizens of China," said the official, who declined to give his name, according to ABC.

"However, state cyber sovereignty rights shall be maintained towards some overseas websites violating China's laws and regulations."

The official said these included websites "spreading rumours, pornographic information, gambling, violent terrorism and some other illegal harmful information which will endanger state security and damage national pride".

ABC said it had not been told what laws it had violated or which content sparked the ban.

However, ties between Canberra and Beijing have been strained recently over allegations that China is interfering in Australia's domestic politics and using donations to gain access.

The claims infuriated China, which has dismissed local media stories -- including by ABC -- about infiltration as hysteria and paranoia.

The ABC also recently reported on Beijing's push into the Pacific through "soft diplomacy", which Australia and New Zealand fear could potentially upset the strategic balance in the region.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY