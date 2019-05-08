Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier, known as "Type 001A", returns to port in Dalian after its first sea trial last year Photo: AFP/File
China building third aircraft carrier: think tank

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

Recent satellite photographs indicate China's construction of its third aircraft carrier is well underway, a Washington think tank reported Tuesday.

ChinaPower, a unit of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, published photos of a large vessel under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai.

The bow and hull are already under assembly, the pictures indicated, and are likely to be the beginnings of the 80-85,000 ton type 002 aircraft carrier the Chinese navy has been known to be planning.

"Visible through the clouds and mist is what looks to be a bow and main hull section of a large vessel," ChinaPower said.

"While details regarding the Type 002 are limited, what is observable at Jiangnan is consistent with what is expected for the People's Liberation Army Navy's third aircraft carrier."

China's first carrier, the three decade-old, 66,000 ton Liaoning, was acquired from Russia.

The second, a home-built carrier designated Type 001A and based on the Liaoning's design began sea trials, one year ago.

ChinaPower said that, based on the photos, the Jiangnan shipyard appears to be building a new tower crane, a floodable ship basin and a launching channel to accommodate the huge new carrier.

In a report published online, ChinaPower said the carrier is expected to be completed in 2022.

In January a senior Chinese naval expert said the country needs "at least" three carriers to defend its coastline and global interests.

"Our country has an 18,000-kilometer-long coastline. Also, our economy is outward looking and our interests abroad are growing," said Commodore Zhang Junshe, a member of the Naval Research Institute.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
At this rate, China will be caught up to the current US fleet in about 100 years.

Love the ski slopes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the design is reminiscent of a pagoda, making this carrier uniquely chinese.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looking at the satellite photos difficult to see much at this early stage but it’s progressing in build. Heavier than the new UK carrier.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

