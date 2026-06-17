 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Image: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
world

China calls for more Global South voices to be heard at United Nations

0 Comments
BEIJING

Emerging markets suffer from inadequate representation at the United ‌Nations, its authority increasingly challenged by escalating political and economic disputes worldwide, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang ‌Yi said on Wednesday.

The comments ⁠came in a rare press ⁠briefing in ⁠Beijing for the issue of a ‌white paper offering proposals to ensure global governance ⁠is ⁠more just and equitable.

"Countries, whether large or small, strong or weak, developed or developing, are equal members of the international ⁠community," Wang said, calling for ⁠more voices to be heard ‌from the Global South.

New challenges in quick succession bring intertwining global crises, Wang said, adding, "The ship of civilisation ‌has entered dangerous waters with hidden reefs and violent storms."

The disputes reveal deep-seated conflicts, while "black swan and grey rhino events" emerge continually, he said, referring to unexpected events or threats that are ignored ​despite their visibility.

Wang referred to the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts ‌in his remarks but stopped short of specific details.

The white paper aims to build international consensus to ‌yield more effective responses to global ⁠challenges, Wang said, ⁠and upholding the United ​Nations' authority and status is fundamental ⁠to the ‌success of the initiative.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog