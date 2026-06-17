China calls for more Global South voices to be heard at United Nations

Emerging markets suffer from inadequate representation at the United ‌Nations, its authority increasingly challenged by escalating political and economic disputes worldwide, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang ‌Yi said on Wednesday.

The comments ⁠came in a rare press ⁠briefing in ⁠Beijing for the issue of a ‌white paper offering proposals to ensure global governance ⁠is ⁠more just and equitable.

"Countries, whether large or small, strong or weak, developed or developing, are equal members of the international ⁠community," Wang said, calling for ⁠more voices to be heard ‌from the Global South.

New challenges in quick succession bring intertwining global crises, Wang said, adding, "The ship of civilisation ‌has entered dangerous waters with hidden reefs and violent storms."

The disputes reveal deep-seated conflicts, while "black swan and grey rhino events" emerge continually, he said, referring to unexpected events or threats that are ignored ​despite their visibility.

Wang referred to the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts ‌in his remarks but stopped short of specific details.

The white paper aims to build international consensus to ‌yield more effective responses to global ⁠challenges, Wang said, ⁠and upholding the United ​Nations' authority and status is fundamental ⁠to the ‌success of the initiative.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.