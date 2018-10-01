Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China cancels security talks with United States

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

China has canceled a security meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis that had been planned for October, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday, days after a top Chinese official said there was no reason to panic over tensions between the countries.

The official, who is involved in China policy and spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was not clear if or when the meeting would be rescheduled.

The cancellation was first reported by the New York Times.

The official said it was not clear whether the cancellation was because of the broad range of disputes between Beijing and Washington on issues such as arms sales and military activity in the South China Sea and other waters around China.

China and the United States are also locked in a spiraling trade war that has seen them level increasingly severe rounds of tariffs on each other's imports.

"The tension is escalating, and that could prove to be dangerous to both sides," the official said.

The U.S. State Department declined comment. Officials at the White House and Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's Foreign and Defense Ministries also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources in Beijing briefed on the matter said last week the security meeting may not take place because of the tensions in relations between the two countries.

The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Friday there was "no cause for panic" over friction between Beijing and Washington, but warned that China would not be blackmailed or yield to pressure over trade.

At a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump accused Beijing of seeking to meddle in the Nov. 6 U.S. congressional elections to stop him and his Republican Party from doing well because of his China trade policies.

Trump provided no evidence for his allegation. At the same meeting, Wang rejected the charge.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

More of Trump's winning! A less stable security environment is definitely in everyone's best interest! MAGA!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

LGBT

Okumalt

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Microapartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel