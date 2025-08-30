 Japan Today
Taiwan US China Senators Visit
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (Mississippi), center and Deb Fischer (Nebraska), third from left, speak to the media upon their arrival at Taipei Songshan Airport, on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
world

China criticizes U.S. senators' Taiwan visit, calls it a threat to sovereignty

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
TAIPEI, Taiwan

A visit by a pair of U.S. senators to Taiwan has drawn criticism from China, which claims the island as its own and objects to any contact between officials of the two sides.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, and Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer arrived in Taipei on Friday for a series of high-level meetings with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, according to the American Institute in Taiwan, which acts as Washington’s de facto embassy in lieu of formal diplomatic relations with the self-governing island democracy.

Upon arrival, Wicker said: “A thriving democracy is never fully assured … and we’re here to talk to our friends and allies in Taiwan about what we’re doing to enhance worldwide peace.”

“At a time of global unrest, it is extremely significant for us to be here,” Fischer added, noting that discussions would include “security, opportunities and progress for this part of the world.”

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun protested the visit, saying it “undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and sends a gravely wrong signal to the separatist Taiwan independence forces.”

The pair's two-day visit to Taiwan follows stops in Hawaii, Guam, Tinian, Pala and the Philippines.

The U.S. is Taiwan's largest supplier of arms. It provides the island with the latest generation tanks, air defense missiles and upgraded F-16 jet fighters as part of its guarantee of security against Beijing's threat to invade.

China considers the American supply of arms to Taiwan a violation of commitments made to it by previous U.S. administrations.

