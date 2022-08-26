Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Haikou
FILE PHOTO: Tourists who were stranded amid the new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive at the departure hall of Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, Hainan province, China August 11, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/STRINGER
world

China customs drops some COVID reporting for international arrivals; quarantine remains

BEIJING

China still requires international passengers to take pre-departure COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon arrival, the customs office said on Friday, a day after dropping some reporting requirements for travelers clearing customs.

China, which has shortened the quarantine period and removed some testing and self-isolation requirements for inbound international travelers, still has some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 policies.

Chinese customs on Thursday said it had removed the requirements for travelers to report COVID tests, previous infections and vaccination dates when they clear customs, to make entry more convenient.

"This is not an easing of COVID control," the customs office said in a clarifying statement on Friday, referring to the change in the reporting rules.

"There is no substantial change to COVID requirements for inbound travelers."

Travelers intending to enter China from other countries still have to report tests and other COVID-related information to Chinese embassies to get digital health credentials to board their flights, according to embassy websites.

The number of international flights in and out of China has remained low compared with the pre-pandemic era, complicating the travel plans of many.

