 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Shangri-la Dialogue, in Singapore
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun attends the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo Image: Reuters/Edgar Su
world

Chinese defense minister placed under investigation for corruption, FT reports

0 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation as part of a wide-ranging anti-corruption probe that has roiled the top ranks of the People's Liberation Army, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Dong is the third consecutive serving or former Chinese defense minister to be investigated for alleged corruption, the FT reported, citing current and former U.S. officials.

China's foreign and defense ministries did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment.

China's military has undergone a sweeping anti-corruption purge since last year, with nine PLA generals and at least four aerospace defense industry executives removed from the national legislative body to date.

Dong, a former PLA Navy chief, was appointed defense minister in December 2023. His predecessor, Li Shangfu, was removed after seven months into the job.

Dong last week declined to meet U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a meeting of defense ministers in Laos citing U.S. actions over Taiwan, a move the Pentagon chief said on Wednesday was unfortunate.

"Nothing would surprise me anymore," said Dennis Wilder, a professor at Georgetown University and former U.S. intelligence official on China.

"The history with these investigations in the PLA are that once the string of corruption is pulled many other threads are revealed and the sweater unravels."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo