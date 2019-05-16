China formally arrests Canadian ex-diplomat, businessman

China has formally arrested two Canadians who have been detained for months on national security grounds, a Canadian newspaper reported on Thursday, in a case that has inflamed tensions between Ottawa and Beijing.
A Canadian government source told The Globe and Mail that neither Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, nor Michael Spavor, a China-based businessman who organised trips to North Korea, have been formally charged with any crime.
"Canada strongly condemns their arbitrary arrest as we condemned their arbitrary detention on Dec. 10," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement to the newspaper.
Though no link has been officially made, the detention of Spavor and Kovrig is thought to be in retaliation for Canada's December 1 detention on a US extradition request of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei who is accused of violating Iran sanctions.
The men were first accused of activities that "endanger China's security" -- a phrase often used by Beijing when alleging espionage.
China later announced it suspected Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group think tank, of spying and stealing state secrets and alleged that Spavor had provided him with intelligence.
Spying charges could expose them to tough prison sentences.
Both men have been denied access to lawyers and allowed only monthly consular visits.
The latest such visit came earlier this week.
No details of the men's detention or health conditions were provided due to Canadian privacy laws, but officials said they would press for further access to both detainees.
China has also never announced where the men are being held.
A group of Canadian parliamentarians had earlier complained to Chinese officials that Kovrig and Spavor have been denied access to lawyers, and remain in "completely unacceptable" detention conditions.
Meng is allowed to live in her Vancouver mansion, although her mobility is limited. She made her latest court appearance last week as she fights extradition to the United States.
She has been ordered to wear an electronic anklet and hand over her passports after being released on bail in mid-December on a Can$10 million (US$7.4 million) bond.
Two other Canadians convicted of drug trafficking, meanwhile, have been sentenced to death. Canada has called the death penalties for Fen Wei and Robert Lloyd Schellenberg "cruel and inhumane".
Beijing also recently blocked Canadian shipments of canola and pork worth billions of dollars.
Ottawa has rallied the support of a dozen countries, including Britain, France, Germany and the US, as well as the EU, NATO and the G7, in its diplomatic feud with China.
Washington, meanwhile stepped up its battle against Huawei on Wednesday, effectively barring the company from the US market and restricting US sales to the firm.
The United States has urged allies to shun Huawei's 5G technology, warning that it could serve the interests of Chinese intelligence services.© 2019 AFP
Nobnaga
wow 2 Michael's
Bruce Chatwin
One of the far too many ugly sides of the new China is on full display here.
CrazyJoe
This is a pure political strong arm tactic to avoid a problem with a well-connected Chinese businessperson who had a long history of extremely dubious financial maneuvers, and who has paid off Chinese officials on a regular basis for decades.
ArtistAtLarge
Is that speculation or do you know something, CrazyJoe?
Honest question.
sourpuss
Yet another reason to fear communism. The law is whatever the dictator in chief says it is. It changes according to what the Dear Leader eats for breakfast.
Contrast how the accused are treated in the two countries. Meng is free to live at her home, talk to family, talk to reporters etc while being detained, and has a right to fair representation under the law of Canada. She has rights. In China, detention means a black hole. No rights.
AustPaul
@sourpuss, hit the nail on the head. Despite being an important trading partner China is one country I’d stay away from.
Impossible I know but would be interesting if the Canadians could give Meng the same treatment.
lostrune2
Who's being treated better: Chinese business person arrested in Canada, or Canadian business person arrested in China
Which one are people protesting
Siew Yee
Ugly side of China? then the US and Canada side must be heavenly beautiful.
Justin Trudeau claimed he did not know prior to arrest of Ms Meng is just pure lie. Also, Trump has said he will use Ms Meng as a leverage tool on trade war... two sly foxes.
AustPaul
@Siew Yee - I’d rather face justice in the US or Canada any day. I’m also sure the PM isn’t briefed on all pending arrests..
At least the system is transparent, you have certain rights, access to a lawyer and it is relatively fair....compared to China!
quercetum
Canada is caught between the US and China. My sympathies go out to the Canadian Canola farmers. They worked hard to raise their crops and because their leaders have to listen to the US, they get to suffer. l
Reckless
Canada is getting collateral damage in the war of words between Trump and Xi. I wonder if Canada can find some procedural abnormalities to let Meng go.