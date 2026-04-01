China holds live-fire drills in waters near Luzon as U.S., Philippines stage war games

China ‌conducted military drills recently including live-fire exercises in waters east of the Philippines' Luzon Island, it said on Friday, as Manila and Washington host annual drills that extend towards disputed areas of ‌the South China Sea.

Over 17,000 troops from the U.S., the ⁠Philippines and allies began their annual Balikatan military exercises this ⁠week, with combat ⁠troops from Japan joining for the first time amid persistent strains between Tokyo ‌and Beijing.

The Chinese military's Southern Theater Command (STC) said on Friday its Naval Task Group ⁠107 carried out activities that focused ⁠on live-fire shooting, sea-air coordination, rapid maneuvers and maritime replenishments to test integrated joint combat capabilities.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese military did not provide further details ⁠on the timing or exact location of the drills, but said in ⁠a statement its exercises were a "necessary operation" ‌in response to the current regional situation and were in full compliance with international law and practice.

"Forces of the STC will regularly conduct corresponding military operations based on the need of the security situation to safeguard national sovereignty and security ‌as well as regional peace and stability," it said.

MARITIME STRIKE DRILLS ON REMOTE ISLAND

China has repeatedly criticized the Philippines for conducting defense exercises with its allies, saying they risk raising regional tensions.

The Balikatan exercises, running from April 20 to May 8, include drills in Luzon. The Philippines and U.S. will for the first time hold maritime strike drills on the island of Itbayat, the northernmost point of ​the Philippines about 155 km (96 miles) from Taiwan, which China views as its own territory.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

Counter‑landing live‑fire drills will also take ‌place in the Philippines' Zambales province on the South China Sea, about 230 km (143 miles) from the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal, a strategic atoll controlled by China.

The Philippines and China have been ‌locked in a series of maritime confrontations in recent years with China claiming ⁠almost the entire South China ⁠Sea, a waterway supporting more than $3 trillion ​of annual commerce.

Beijing has been stepping up its long-term campaign to ⁠strengthen maritime power, pursuing marine ‌economy growth and expanding its naval force.

At a cabinet ​meeting on Friday, China's Premier Li Qiang called for efforts to strengthen China's maritime capabilities and technological innovation, as well as to protect its maritime rights and strategic security.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.