Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products

1 Comment
BEIJING

China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.

The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday. The announcement follows warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

China's Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 percent. It's also imposing a new 15 percent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press on Sunday seeking comment.

The tariffs mirror Trump's 25 percent charge on imported steel and 15 percent hike on aluminum. Trump's tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The White House didn't immediately respond to a message 

Most likely because Cadet Spanky was playing golf at one of his resorts - on the taxpaying public's dime.

Trump's bringing the US system down with nothing (so far) to replace it. In fairness, though, that's what Trump said he wanted to do all along, and his supporters echoed their political messiah.

But if it's 'all about the economy, stupid', and the US economy was doing well, why would Trump want to risk destroying it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines

Kunozan Toshogu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Nature

Lake Teganuma

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog