China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases

More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country's latest mass lockdown.
Beijing has pursued a "zero COVID" approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged.
But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.
Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.17 million people in Henan province, announced that from Monday night all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.
The announcement was triggered by the discovery of three cases in the last couple of days.
People in the central area "must not go out", according to a statement posted Monday, while all communities will set up "sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures".
The city had already announced that it was halting bus and taxi services and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.
China reported another 175 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including five in Henan province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in the eastern city of Ningbo.
Although the reported cases are low compared with elsewhere in the world, new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have reached a high not seen in the country since March 2020.
There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xian Tuesday -- a historic city of 13 million people in neighboring Shaanxi province -- which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.
Xian has reported more than 1,600 cases since Dec 9, although numbers in the last few days have started to slide compared to last week's figures.
Local authorities deemed to have failed in preventing virus outbreaks in China are often fired or punished, prompting a series of ever-stricter responses from provincial governments as they try to stamp out any cases quickly.
In Xian, two senior Communist Party officials in the northern city were removed from their posts over their "insufficient rigor in preventing and controlling the outbreak".
And last month, China's disciplinary body announced that dozens of officials were punished for failure to prevent the outbreak in the city.
The spike comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.© 2022 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
Zaphod
The Beijing regime has painted itself into a corner by claiming that the CCP had "defeated" the virus, so now they are overreacting to keep up the fiction.
Sven Asai
Yes, that’s the way to do it. The regime is a mess, but how they handle this specific problem is exactly what is leading to the right results. Other countries would be happy if they would only need to close a little village or town here and there, if set into comparison with the population size. Look how they get into trouble in Australia for example, just a few weeks after having changed their strategy from one similar to China’s into the common used ‘live with the viruses’ strategies, that are all misleading and triggering the disaster even more.
Yukijin
China variant will be the final mutation, they will be sitting ducks long after the rest of the world has let it run and got on with their lives.
The Avenger
To the people of China, continue to work hard to control this virus which came from your nation.
daito_hak
@Sven Asai
First of all start to write a minimum of understandable English. No, actually just stop writing BS, that’s just annoying. Anybody defending the brutality of China is an abyssal stupid person. And you seem to be one of them.
Ninja
Just a drama. They never release true details of their nation's activities.
theResident
Thank god somebody has asked Sven to stop posting his wandering ramblings!
Addfwyn
It might seem excessively strict, but at the same time the CPC's policies has also been amongst the most effective in the world. Compare the rate of fatalities in one of the most populated countries on the planet with how nations like the US are faring, and it is pretty much night and day. If everyone had been this strict, we would probably already be past the entire pandemic by now.
Unfortunately, unless they want to totally close their borders China is going to have to keep implementing these kinds of lockdowns until the rest of the world catches up to them.
Wakarimasen
Precisely how the whole world got into this ridiculous mindset and reacted so hysterically to the Rona. Following China's lead was the worst thing we could have done.