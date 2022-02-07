Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics Photo: AFP/File
world

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

0 Comments
BEIJING

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days.

China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes.

"Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.

"In principle, vehicles and people cannot enter or leave the city... with personnel control strictly enforced and no unnecessary movement of people."

Residents of some neighborhoods in smaller rural cities and counties under Baise's jurisdiction have been placed under strict home confinement, while others cannot leave their district, Gu added.

Baise, located about 100 kilometers from the Vietnamese border, on Friday discovered its first local case -- a traveller who had returned home for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, according to officials.

Since the pandemic, China has built a heavily enforced wire mesh fence along its southern border to keep out illegal migrants from Vietnam and Myanmar -- as well as potential Covid-19 infections.

Mass testing is already under way for residents, authorities said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic first emerged two years ago in Hubei province's Wuhan, China has used strict local lockdowns, mass testing and contact-tracing apps to try and eliminate outbreaks as soon as cases are detected, sparing the country the mass deaths witnessed around the rest of the world.

Millions were confined to their homes in multiple Chinese cities in the run-up to the Olympics after cases involving both the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants flared. The outbreaks were mostly stamped out.

In December, 13 million residents of the northern megacity of Xian were placed under strict home confinement for over a month after an outbreak of more than 2,000 cases.

Residents complained of grocery shortages and overly harsh enforcement of lockdown measures by local officials, which saw patients blocked from receiving critical medical treatment, leading to deaths in some cases.

China reported 79 new cases nationwide Monday, of which 37 were in Guangxi.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's zero-Covid policy is on the ropes after a record number of new infections was announced over the weekend, sending officials scrambling to ramp up testing capacity and warning that a tightening of virus-control measures could be needed.

China's borders with the rest of the world, including Hong Kong, are largely sealed.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo