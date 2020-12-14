Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Chinese national flag is flown at half mast during a memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. Photo: Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via AP
world

China looks forward on anniversary of 1937 Nanjing massacre

3 Comments
BEIJING

A confident-sounding Communist Party of China spoke of a brighter future as it remembered the victims at a ceremony Sunday on the 83rd anniversary of the Nanjing massacre.

Over six weeks, Japanese troops raped and killed tens of thousands — and by some estimates hundreds of thousands — of people after conquering Nanjing, then the capital of China, on Dec 13, 1937.

Chen Xi, a senior party official called the massacre “an inhuman act in human history." Addressing a large and precisely lined-up crowd in the eastern city, he said they had gathered “to remember the day of atrocity, honor peace and open a new chapter of our future.”

His forward-looking remarks reflected how much the world has changed since the days when then-imperial Japan occupied the eastern half of the country, ending only with Japan's defeat at the end of World War II.

Chen said that China, which has displaced Japan as the world's second largest economy, is closer than ever to achieving the dream of national rejuvenation, a Communist Party catchphrase.

He used the anniversary to counter those who see China's rise as a threat, saying that the party is committed to international cooperation and peaceful development.

Chen also noted that China is the first country to bring COVID-19 under control and restore economic growth, which he said demonstrates the strength of Communist Party leadership. China is a one-party, authoritarian state.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
The CCP have killed more of it's own citizens than the Japanese ever did

3 ( +4 / -1 )

> The CCP have killed more of it's own citizens than the Japanese ever did

Well, this excuses the Japanese atrocities in Nanking, and Asia.

Airtight “logic.”

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Well, if the rubric is "how many Chinese were killed by a government" ... as atrocious as the war crimes committed by Japan in Nanjing were, they are a blip on much smaller blip on the radar when compared to haw many tens of millions of Chinese lost their lives to the CCP. But what can one expect from a totalitarian state responsible killing more humans than any government on earth? The Japanese army was horrible and inhuman, the Communist Party of China is and continues to be much, much worse... but I do not think the CCP is "looking forward" to that...

4 ( +4 / -0 )

