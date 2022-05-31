China makes second largest Taiwan defense zone incursion this year

China has made the second largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone this year with Taipei reporting 30 jets entering the area, including more than 20 fighters.
Taiwan's defense ministry said late Monday it had scrambled its own aircraft and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the latest Chinese activity.
In recent years, Beijing has begun sending large sorties into Taiwan's defense zone to signal dissatisfaction, and to keep Taipei's aging fighter fleet regularly stressed.
Self-ruled democratic Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
The United States last week accused Beijing of raising tensions over the island, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken specifically mentioning aircraft incursions as an example of "increasingly provocative rhetoric and activity".
Blinken's remarks came after U.S. President Joe Biden appeared to break decades of U.S. policy when in response to a question on a visit to Japan he said Washington would defend Taiwan militarily if it is attacked by China.
But the White House has since insisted its policy of "strategic ambiguity" over whether or not it would intervene has not changed.
Monday's incursion was the largest since January 23, when 39 planes entered the air defense identification zone, or ADIZ.
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defense identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.
A flight map provided by the Taiwanese defense ministry showed the planes entered the southwestern corner of the ADIZ before they looping back out again.
Last year, Taiwan recorded 969 incursions by Chinese warplanes into its ADIZ, according to an AFP database -- more than double the roughly 380 carried out in 2020.
The most number of aircraft China has sent in a single day was 56 on October 4, 2021.
That month saw a record 196 incursions, mostly around China's annual national day celebrations.
So far in 2022 Taiwan has reported 465 incursions, a near 50 percent increase on the same period last year.© 2022 AFP
6 Comments
Login to comment
Larr Flint
We all know war is coming.
Russia against Ukraine is just the beginning.
Japan should reinstate its military as the clock is ticking TIK TOK TIK TOK.
PTownsend
The authoritarian CCP , similar to its sometimes partner authoritarian Russia, reasons like a virus or a cancer cell, needing to continually expand, and once it expands it just spreads more diseases and deaths like a virus or cancer cell, China is a geographically enormous country, it has more than enough space within its current borders (not including Taiwan) to spread its diseases there. How long until China and Russia have military clashes over territories each wants to control.
Hats off to the people of Taiwan for developing a successful nation, too bad the predatory CCP ruling caste want to take what the Taiwanese peoples worked so hard to create.
Slayer
And so it begins, Japan it is imperative that you start preparing accordingly and do not believe any of the lies the Biden administration is feeding you.
Sven Asai
Yes, it’s really a severe situation there and all indicators show a threat of a near military conflict. On the other side it’s especially now not so very helpful to define that own ADIZ overlapping and such big that they in theory couldn’t even fly in their own mainland territory without complaining. Biden saying U.S. will come for help defending Taiwan surely didn’t include much pleasure showing when they just shortly after put the next oil into the flames, I guess. lol
Mr Kipling
So China did nothing wrong and this is a non story designed to inflame the anti China crew.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
They were just pumped up after seeing Top Gun: Maverick and got a little over enthusiastic. It happens.